With the NBA Draft just days away, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas joined a media teleconference Monday to discuss various NBA prospects.

Bilas touched on Michigan’s three candidates to be drafted — Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews — on the teleconference. He was highest Poole, who started in all 37 games this past season and averaged 12.8 points per game.

“Jordan Poole would be probably the best prospect of the three, I would say,” Bilas said. “Maybe saying a little bit with Brazdeikis because he is a good prospect, too. He's a good creator, I think a good passer. Did a good job of seeing open people off of ball screens. I think he could be a secondary ball handler in the NBA and facilitate at times.

“But a good, solid shooter. Shot just under 40% from three, makes over 80% of his free throws.

I think he's got a ways to go with his overall game, which you would expect from a young player. One of the better shooters I think in this year's draft and one of the skill players you can find in the second round.”

Brazdeikis also has a high potential of hearing his named called Thursday night.

“I think Iggy Brazdeikis has a good shot at getting drafted,” Bilas said. “I’ve got him ranked right in the second round. Another guy that has talent and [is] tough minded. I think has ability to play in the NBA. He can score. He can use either hand and shot a pretty decent percentage from three. I think he’s going to continue to get better.

“One of the things I liked about him a lot is he attacks close outs and doesn’t shy away from anything. He still has a long way to go. He’s still a really, really young player.”

In his freshman season at Michigan, he led the Wolverines in scoring at 14.8 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from three.

The other Wolverine Bilas discussed was Matthews who recently suffered a torn ACL in a predraft workout.

“I was really sad to see that Charles Matthews got injured because I think he would’ve been drafted,” Bilas said. “It’ll be interesting to see whether that injury affects that. He’s well-built for an NBA player. So he’s got size. He can guard multiple positions. I was always saw him being a solid defender. He can switch and he’s got a good motor and plays really hard. Also was a pretty good defensive rebounder I thought.”

In his two seasons at Michigan, he averaged 12.6 points per game, but struggled to shoot from the perimeter. Matthews only had a 3-point percentage of 30.9 and averaged less than one made three per game.

Bilas sees this as an area where Matthews needs to raise his level of play.

“He can improve as a shooter,” Bilas added. “I thought that was more of a strength of his when he first got to Michigan. He didn’t consistently make shots as I thought that he would.”

No matter where either of these three players goes in the NBA Draft, Bilas thinks they can all fit in.

“They'll all fit in just fine wherever they're drafted or if they're drafted,” Bilas said. “It's just a question of where the numbers and opportunities lie. There are places you can get drafted, if you're one of the 60 players drafted, there are places you can go where you might not have an opportunity, that can set you back.

“All these guys are going to have to prove themselves. None of them are no-brainer NBA starters. They each have to find their path. But NBA teams, where those guys are going to be drafted, are looking for the best available player most times, guys that can help them win as opposed to lead them to winning, if that makes sense.”