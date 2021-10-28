ESPN's Kiper, McShay Update Wolverines On 2022 NFL Draft Big Boards

The Michigan Wolverines football team's play on the field has put them in the conversation with some of college football's best teams in 2021. The same can be said for a pair of their top prospects in junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and sophomore safety Daxton Hill. ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have released updated Big Boards as the college season heads into the stretch run of the regular season. Hutchinson's stock remains high for his performance in 2021. RELATED: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson: Beating MSU 'Is A Requirement'

Michigan Wolverines defensive edge Aidan Hutchinson is a top ten prospect from both ESPN analysts. (Lon Horwedel)

Mel Kiper Jr. Has Hutchinson Sixth On His Most Recent Big Board "6. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan HT: 6-6 | WT: 265 | Previously: 5 In the preseason, I led off my write-up on the Michigan edge rusher with "I think Hutchinson could have a big year." Well, that's what he's doing. He has six sacks and a forced fumble, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. His 18.6% pressure percentage ranks third in the country. He looks outstanding. Hutchinson played only 144 defensive snaps last season before he injured his leg against Indiana and had to have surgery; the Michigan defense cratered after he was hurt. He was outstanding as a sophomore in 2019, putting up 4.5 sacks and creating havoc in the backfield (10.5 total tackles for loss)."

Todd McShay Ranks Hutchinson Fifth On The Board Released After Kiper's "5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Height: 6-6 | Weight: 269 | Grade: 92 Hutchinson was in the Day 2 conversation last fall before fracturing his right leg in November and opting for another year at Michigan. Now he's right in the Round 1 mix for 2022. He plays a powerful game and is truly relentless in pursuit. Hutchinson also has fast eyes and locates the ball really well. He has 6.0 sacks (tied for 14th in the country) and a forced fumble this season for the Wolverines."

Where Is Daxton Hill?