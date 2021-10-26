Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson: Beating MSU 'Is A Requirement'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson doesn't just want to beat divisional foe Michigan State — he and the Wolverines need to this Saturday in East Lansing, he says. "If you’re a player at Michigan, you have to beat State," Hutchinson said. "It’s a requirement every year. If you don’t, the season’s not quite complete. Obviously, this game is always big on our calendar, and we’re always prioritizing them every single year." Hutchinson is 2-1 against the Spartans while in Ann Arbor, with the lone setback coming in an empty Michigan Stadium last season, 27-24. Hutchinson said before the season that he frequently rewatched that game during the offseason and that it adds a bit of extra motivation this week, though he's forward focused and isn't dwelling on the past. RELATED: MSU's Mel Tucker Talks 'The School Down The Road,' Distractions, More RELATED: Wolverines In The NFL: Rashan Gary Steps Up, Tom Brady Throws 600th TD

Michigan Wolverines football DE Aidan Hutchinson is a two-time team captain. (AP Images)

"Last year kind of left a bad taste in your mouth, especially with them," Hutchinson said of the campaign in which the Maize and Blue posted a 2-4 record. "A game that I really thought we should’ve won, but we couldn’t close it out. "This year, we closed the book on last year, and we’re ready to take them on this year. We’re a whole new team, whole new culture, and we’re just ready to go." Michigan and Michigan State are ranked sixth and eighth nationally, respectively, and Saturday's matchup will be the first top-10 showdown between the two schools since U-M won in 1964. A midseason All-American who has accumulated six sacks, Hutchinson admitted he was rooting against the Spartans two weeks ago when they nearly lost at Indiana, which holds a 2-5 record, but that it's more exciting to have both teams undefeated. "It makes the game more important; it makes our game more primetime," Hutchinson said with a smile. "I saw them beat Indiana. Obviously, I was a little bit pissed, but now our game will be a battle of the undefeated. "It’s going to be a fun one — primetime — so I’m fired up, ready to go."

