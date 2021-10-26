Wolverines In The NFL: Rashan Gary Steps Up, Tom Brady Throws 600th TD

Green Bay was without edge defenders Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith Sunday, when it beat the Washington Football Team, but former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary stepped up and had one of the best games of his career. Gary racked up two sacks, four quarterback hits and a momentum-changing strip sack at the beginning of the second half, helping the Packers yield just three points over the final three quarters of action. “He was an impact player on this game,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. RELATED: Michigan Football: Gattis – ‘I Can’t Imagine Doing It Any Other Way’ RELATED: Michigan OL Ryan Hayes: Run Game 'Inspires' Effort In Offensive Trenches

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Rashan Gary (AP Images)

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, who's in his 22nd season in the NFL and leads the league in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns, reached another milestone over the weekend, surpassing the 600-touchdown milestone and upping his total to 602 behind a four-score game. Brady's 600th touchdown was a nine-yard toss to star wideout Mike Evans, who gave the ball away to a fan in the front row of the stands, before realizing that Brady would've wanted to keep it as a souvenir. A Buccaneeers' equipment staffer approached the fan and was able to negotiate a deal to get the ball for Brady, which includes the spectator receiving two signed jerseys and a helmet, a signed Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the Buccaneers team store, two season tickets for the rest of 2021 and 2022 and a bitcoin directly from Brady.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQnVjcyBmYW4gd2hvIHJldHVybmVkIEJyYWR5JiMzOTtzIDYw MHRoIFREIGJhbGwgd2lsbCByZWNlaXZlLCBwZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UQl9UaW1lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VEJfVGltZXM8L2E+Ojxicj48YnI+MiBzaWduZWQgamVyc2V5cyAmYW1wOyBh IGhlbG1ldCBmcm9tIFRvbS48YnI+PGJyPkEgc2lnbmVkIE1pa2UgRXZhbnMg amVyc2V5ICZhbXA7IGhpcyBnYW1lIGNsZWF0cy48YnI+PGJyPkEgJDFLIGNy ZWRpdCBhdCB0aGUgQnVjY2FuZWVycyB0ZWFtIHN0b3JlLjxicj48YnI+MiBz ZWFzb24gdGlja2V0cyBmb3IgdGhlIHJlc3Qgb2YgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24gJmFt cDsgbmV4dC48YnI+PGJyPkdvb2QgZGVhbD8g8J+klCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZHpkWTBySXRMeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2R6ZFkwckl0 THg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQi9SIEdyaWRpcm9uIChAYnJncmlkaXJvbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmdyaWRpcm9uL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDUyNzY4NTc3NTcyOTY2NDA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Here's a complete Week 7 update on every former Michigan football player in the NFL:

Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 20 of 36 pass attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns, upping his total throwing scores to 602 for his career, in a 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears ... Completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards and 21 touchdowns with three interceptions while starting all seven contests for the 6-1 Buccaneers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgUUIgRVZFUiB3aXRoIDYwMCBjYXJlZXIgVEQgcGFz c2VzLiDwn5CQPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ub21CcmFk eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9tQnJhZHk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVjcz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnVjczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Vvam1HWFdaMVkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F b2ptR1hXWjFZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTIzODA4Njc1MzIy NTkzMzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants

Played one special teams snap in a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers ... Started one of his four games for the 2-5 Giants, posting a 43.7 overall PFF grade.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Had a bye over the weekend ... In five outings with five starts for the 3-3 Steelers, he’s compiled 25 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team

Has snapped on punts and placekicks 52 times in seven contests for the 2-5 Football Team.

Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Opened and posted two tackles and one quarterback hit in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans ... Started four games, totaling seven tackles, one stop for loss and three quarterback hits for the 3-4 Chiefs … Missed three contests with injury.



Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings

Played four offensive snaps and 30 special teams plays through six games for the 3-3 Vikings, who had a bye this past weekend.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Made two grabs for a team-high 28 receiving yards in a 31-5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals ... Made two starts in four appearances for the 1-6 Texans, missing three games with injury … Registered eight receptions for 111 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNvIENvbGxpbnMgb24gdGhlIGJvYXJkIG9uIHBsYXktYWN0aW9u IGFnYWluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QREVKTFNWeVQyIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUERFSkxTVnlUMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZlcnMg TWNDb3duIChAcml2ZXJzbWNjb3duKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3JpdmVyc21jY293bi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjM3ODM1MzAyNjE1MDQw MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Came off the bench and made one tackle in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans ... dOpened five of seven contests for the 3-4 Chiefs and has 16 tackles, a team-leading three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Played special teams in a 41-17 drubbing of the Baltimore Ravens ... Scored his first career touchdown on a 24-yard reception Oct. 17 … Seen action off the bench in all seven contests for the 5-2 Bengals, totaling eight receptions for 104 yards and one score and four rushes for 18 yards.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Notched a season-high seven tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble in a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team ... Started all seven contests for the 6-1 Packers, with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one stop for loss, 15 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYXNoYW4gR2FyeSB1c2VzIHZpb2xlbnQgaGFuZHMgdG8gZmluaXNo IHdpdGggYSByaXAgbW92ZSBvbiB0aGlzIHN0cmlwLXNhY2suIFNpbmNlIGVu dGVyaW5nIHRoZSBsZWFndWUsIHRoZSBpbXByb3ZlbWVudCBvZiBoaXMgdGVj aG5pcXVlIGhhcyBiZWVuIGluY3JlZGlibGUgdG8gd2F0Y2guIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VaU1IeU9lQmRCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVWlN SHlPZUJkQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIENhcndpbGUgKEBQYWNr ZXJTY3JpYmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFja2Vy U2NyaWJlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyNDAxMTA3MTEyNzE0MjQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBoZXJlLCBhbmQgaXQmIzM5O3MgZ2xvcmlvdXMuIDxi cj48YnI+UGFja2VycyBPTEIgUmFzaGFuIEdhcnkgaGFkIDEwIHRvdGFsIHBy ZXNzdXJlcyBvbiBTdW5kYXkgYWdhaW5zdCBXYXNoaW5ndG9uLCBwZXIgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFBGRjwvYT4uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaCBLcnVzZSAoQHphY2hr cnVzZTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vemFjaGtydXNl Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjYwNjA2NTI1NDgwMTQxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Had a bye over the weekend ... Began three of his six appearances for the 3-3 Steelers, recording three receptions for 21 yards.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

Started and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in a 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns ... Missed two clashes with injury but has started in all five of his appearances for the 3-4 Broncos, generating a 63.2 overall PFF grade and yielding two sacks.

Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts

Held out of the 3-4 Colts’ last five games with a concussion, after registering two tackles in two appearances and primarily playing on special teams.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The 36-year-old made his season debut Oct. 24 for the 3-4 Chiefs, completing 11 of 16 passes for 82 yards in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans after replacing starter Patrick Mahomes, who took a hit to the head.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3cgYXQgUUIgZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NoaWVmcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hpZWZzPC9h PiwgQ0hBRCBIRU5ORSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVqWEhJRDVi bDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81alhISUQ1Ymw1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFdpbHNvbiBCdWxsZG9ncyBGb290YmFsbCAoQFdpbHNvbkJ1bGxkb2dzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbHNvbkJ1bGxkb2dzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDUyMzYxODExNjQ3NDE4MzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team

Saw action on special teams in the Football Team's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Played on special teams in all seven outings and defense in three, totaling five tackles and one quarterback hit for the 2-5 Football Team.

Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Currently out with a calf injury … Began the season on injured reserve but played two games (weeks four and five) … Has two tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, for the 2-4 49ers.

Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans

Left the 5-2 Titans’ Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion and did not play this past weekend … Started five outings, posting a 61.9 PFF grade with three sacks allowed and two penalties committed.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

Opened three of his six appearances, accumulating 16 tackles, one quarterback hit, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and one interception for the 5-1 Cowboys, who had a bye over the weekend.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

Made three tackles off the bench in a 28-19 win over the Detroit Lions ... Began the first four games of the season before playing a bench role in the most recent three tilts for the 6-1 Rams … Registered 21 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.

Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons

Opened and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins ... Has started all five games for the 2-3 Falcons, who had a bye over the weekend.



Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of the campaign.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

Missed all six games to this point with an ankle injury, but returned to practice last week and could be reactivated to the active roster soon.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

Mostly playing on special teams, he’s accumulated two tackles in six clashes for the 3-3 Vikings.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Recorded a season-high five tackles while making his second start in a 13-10 Monday night loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Started the last two contests for the 2-6 Seahawks, racking up 17 stops in six games.

Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots

On injured reserve with an abdomen injury and has not played during his rookie season.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in a 54-13 win over the New York Jets ... Missed one game with an illness but has started in five of his six appearances for the 3-4 Patriots, accumulating a 90.8 PFF grade and yielding just one sack.

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

Started and compiled four tackles and one fumble recovery in a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers ... Missed two contests with a hamstring injury but has started five games for the 3-4 Colts, generating 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ld2l0eSBQYXllIGdldHMgdGhlIGluaXRpYWwgcHJlc3N1cmUgYW5k IE11aGFtbWVkIGNsZWFucyB1cCBmb3IgdGhlIHN0cmlwIHNhY2sgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2c4NzlnWVBYQlMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9n ODc5Z1lQWEJTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpbGx5IE0gKEBCaWxseU1fOTEp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlsbHlNXzkxL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDUyNDYxMzA0MTIwMzI0MTA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoZXN0LWdyYWRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29sdHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNDb2x0czwvYT4gZnJvbSBXZWVrIDcgKG1pbi4gMjUgc25hcHMp Ojxicj48YnI+8J+UuU1pY2hhZWwgUGl0dG1hbiBKci4gLSA4Ni41PGJyPvCf lLlYYXZpZXIgUmhvZGVzIC0gODIuOCA8YnI+8J+UuUJvYmJ5IE9rZXJla2Ug LSA4MS42IDxicj7wn5S5RXJpYyBGaXNoZXIgLSA3Ny44IDxicj7wn5S5S3dp dHkgUGF5ZSAtIDc1LjcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VPS0F5QldZ MEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lT0tBeUJXWTBCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFBGRiBJTkQgQ29sdHMgKEBQRkZfQ29sdHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbHRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyNjY0NDEzNDgwMjMw OTE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

Opened three of his six games for the 4-3 Browns, before missing the team’s Week 7 matchup with a groin injury that he suffered in pregame warmups … Has 13 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants

Returned four punts for 18 yards and made five tackles, one stop for loss and one quarterback hit in a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers ... Began five of six appearances, missing one contest with an injury for the 2-5 Giants … Recorded 30 tackles, two stops for loss, four quarterback hits, one sack and one pass breakup, while returning nine punts for 58 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGNhbm5vdCBzdG9wIGxhdWdoaW5nIGF0IEphYnJpbGwgUGVwcGVy cyBqdW1wLXNjYXJpbmcgU2FtIERhcm5vbGQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzFhbTBoZ3hMSTYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xYW0waGd4TEk2PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlbmphbWluIFNvbGFrIChAQmVuamFtaW5Tb2xhaykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblNvbGFrL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDUyNzYxNDU3NTAyOTE2NjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejICZxdW90O0RvbiYjMzk7dCB0YWxrIGFib3V0IGl0LCBqdXN0 IHB1dCBpdCBvbiB0YXBlJnF1b3Q7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSmFicmlsbFBlcHBlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEph YnJpbGxQZXBwZXJzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ub2dldGhlckJsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUb2dldGhlckJsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9UYXZKUE1EV2ZWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF2SlBNRFdm VjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZXcgWW9yayBHaWFudHMgKEBHaWFudHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2lhbnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUy NDAyMDE4Njk0MzQ4ODExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Started all six games for the 4-2 Saints, including Monday night when his team beat the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10, and he played 100 percent of offensive snaps.

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

Played every offensive snap in a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team ... Opened six of seven tilts for the 6-1 Packers, posting a 65.7 PFF rating.

Michael Schofield (2010-13), OL, Los Angeles Chargers

Picked up by the 4-2 Chargers before Week 3 … Started one of four contests, with a 54.2 PFF grade ... Team had a bye over the weekend.

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

Did not play in a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts ... Recorded three tackles in two clashes for the 2-4 49ers.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

Recovered a fumble in a 54-13 win over the New York Jets ... Came off the bench in all seven of the 3-4 Patriots’ clashes, posting seven tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, New York Jets

Began two of four games for the 1-5 Jets, totaling nine stops and one quarterback hit ... Did not play in his team's loss to the New England Patriots.

Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots

Placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring ailment following Week 6 … Has seven tackles and one quarterback hit for the 3-4 Patriots.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers