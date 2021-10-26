Wolverines In The NFL: Rashan Gary Steps Up, Tom Brady Throws 600th TD
Green Bay was without edge defenders Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith Sunday, when it beat the Washington Football Team, but former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary stepped up and had one of the best games of his career.
Gary racked up two sacks, four quarterback hits and a momentum-changing strip sack at the beginning of the second half, helping the Packers yield just three points over the final three quarters of action.
“He was an impact player on this game,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, who's in his 22nd season in the NFL and leads the league in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns, reached another milestone over the weekend, surpassing the 600-touchdown milestone and upping his total to 602 behind a four-score game.
Brady's 600th touchdown was a nine-yard toss to star wideout Mike Evans, who gave the ball away to a fan in the front row of the stands, before realizing that Brady would've wanted to keep it as a souvenir.
A Buccaneeers' equipment staffer approached the fan and was able to negotiate a deal to get the ball for Brady, which includes the spectator receiving two signed jerseys and a helmet, a signed Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the Buccaneers team store, two season tickets for the rest of 2021 and 2022 and a bitcoin directly from Brady.
Here's a complete Week 7 update on every former Michigan football player in the NFL:
Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connected on 20 of 36 pass attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns, upping his total throwing scores to 602 for his career, in a 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears ... Completed 67.0 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards and 21 touchdowns with three interceptions while starting all seven contests for the 6-1 Buccaneers.
Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants
Played one special teams snap in a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers ... Started one of his four games for the 2-5 Giants, posting a 43.7 overall PFF grade.
Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Had a bye over the weekend ... In five outings with five starts for the 3-3 Steelers, he’s compiled 25 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team
Has snapped on punts and placekicks 52 times in seven contests for the 2-5 Football Team.
Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Opened and posted two tackles and one quarterback hit in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans ... Started four games, totaling seven tackles, one stop for loss and three quarterback hits for the 3-4 Chiefs … Missed three contests with injury.
Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings
Played four offensive snaps and 30 special teams plays through six games for the 3-3 Vikings, who had a bye this past weekend.
Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans
Made two grabs for a team-high 28 receiving yards in a 31-5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals ... Made two starts in four appearances for the 1-6 Texans, missing three games with injury … Registered eight receptions for 111 yards.
Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Came off the bench and made one tackle in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans ... dOpened five of seven contests for the 3-4 Chiefs and has 16 tackles, a team-leading three sacks and two forced fumbles.
Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Played special teams in a 41-17 drubbing of the Baltimore Ravens ... Scored his first career touchdown on a 24-yard reception Oct. 17 … Seen action off the bench in all seven contests for the 5-2 Bengals, totaling eight receptions for 104 yards and one score and four rushes for 18 yards.
Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers
Notched a season-high seven tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble in a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team ... Started all seven contests for the 6-1 Packers, with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one stop for loss, 15 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.
Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Had a bye over the weekend ... Began three of his six appearances for the 3-3 Steelers, recording three receptions for 21 yards.
Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos
Started and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in a 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns ... Missed two clashes with injury but has started in all five of his appearances for the 3-4 Broncos, generating a 63.2 overall PFF grade and yielding two sacks.
Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts
Held out of the 3-4 Colts’ last five games with a concussion, after registering two tackles in two appearances and primarily playing on special teams.
Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.
Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs
The 36-year-old made his season debut Oct. 24 for the 3-4 Chiefs, completing 11 of 16 passes for 82 yards in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans after replacing starter Patrick Mahomes, who took a hit to the head.
Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team
Saw action on special teams in the Football Team's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Played on special teams in all seven outings and defense in three, totaling five tackles and one quarterback hit for the 2-5 Football Team.
Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers
Currently out with a calf injury … Began the season on injured reserve but played two games (weeks four and five) … Has two tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, for the 2-4 49ers.
Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans
Left the 5-2 Titans’ Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion and did not play this past weekend … Started five outings, posting a 61.9 PFF grade with three sacks allowed and two penalties committed.
Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys
Opened three of his six appearances, accumulating 16 tackles, one quarterback hit, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and one interception for the 5-1 Cowboys, who had a bye over the weekend.
David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams
Made three tackles off the bench in a 28-19 win over the Detroit Lions ... Began the first four games of the season before playing a bench role in the most recent three tilts for the 6-1 Rams … Registered 21 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.
Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons
Opened and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins ... Has started all five games for the 2-3 Falcons, who had a bye over the weekend.
Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots
Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of the campaign.
Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys
Missed all six games to this point with an ankle injury, but returned to practice last week and could be reactivated to the active roster soon.
Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings
Mostly playing on special teams, he’s accumulated two tackles in six clashes for the 3-3 Vikings.
Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks
Recorded a season-high five tackles while making his second start in a 13-10 Monday night loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Started the last two contests for the 2-6 Seahawks, racking up 17 stops in six games.
Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots
On injured reserve with an abdomen injury and has not played during his rookie season.
Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots
Started and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in a 54-13 win over the New York Jets ... Missed one game with an illness but has started in five of his six appearances for the 3-4 Patriots, accumulating a 90.8 PFF grade and yielding just one sack.
Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts
Started and compiled four tackles and one fumble recovery in a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers ... Missed two contests with a hamstring injury but has started five games for the 3-4 Colts, generating 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns
Opened three of his six games for the 4-3 Browns, before missing the team’s Week 7 matchup with a groin injury that he suffered in pregame warmups … Has 13 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants
Returned four punts for 18 yards and made five tackles, one stop for loss and one quarterback hit in a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers ... Began five of six appearances, missing one contest with an injury for the 2-5 Giants … Recorded 30 tackles, two stops for loss, four quarterback hits, one sack and one pass breakup, while returning nine punts for 58 yards.
Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints
Started all six games for the 4-2 Saints, including Monday night when his team beat the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10, and he played 100 percent of offensive snaps.
Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers
Played every offensive snap in a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team ... Opened six of seven tilts for the 6-1 Packers, posting a 65.7 PFF rating.
Michael Schofield (2010-13), OL, Los Angeles Chargers
Picked up by the 4-2 Chargers before Week 3 … Started one of four contests, with a 54.2 PFF grade ... Team had a bye over the weekend.
Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers
Did not play in a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts ... Recorded three tackles in two clashes for the 2-4 49ers.
Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots
Recovered a fumble in a 54-13 win over the New York Jets ... Came off the bench in all seven of the 3-4 Patriots’ clashes, posting seven tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.
Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, New York Jets
Began two of four games for the 1-5 Jets, totaling nine stops and one quarterback hit ... Did not play in his team's loss to the New England Patriots.
Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots
Placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring ailment following Week 6 … Has seven tackles and one quarterback hit for the 3-4 Patriots.
Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Had a bye over the weekend ... In six outings with five starts for the 3-3 Steelers, he accumulated 16 tackles, a half-sack, one quarterback hit, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
