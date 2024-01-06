Q. What was it like turning the page to Washington after the celebration on the field?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, it was super exciting. Players played their tails off. Got to watching the film pretty fast, and excited for this opportunity.

Q. What do you take from watching that tape?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, it was an exciting game, two really good football teams on offense and defense battling it out until the last second.

Know that we've got a great football team we've got to go against, and the boys have prepared really hard this week just like they have the past couple weeks, so we're excited.

Q. What was it like Washington (indiscernible)?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think they did a good job mixing up their coverages, whether it was a bracket -- I think they've got really good DBs. Both those guys on the perimeter do a really good job, especially No. 1. Super physical, gets in your face. And they do a good job mixing up coverages, so excited for the challenge.

Q. You've had a few opportunities this year to be the acting head coach. How have you dealt with that?

SHERRONE MOORE: For me it's been do as much as I can to help the team (interruption). All I really want to do is make sure that our team is ready to go and attack the opponent.

Q. Talk about the job that your offensive tackles did?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, we prepared that whole month and studied every piece of them, which foot was going to be up, which foot was going to be back, the one that was going to make an inside move, what their favorite move was, what their secondary move was. Sending those guys inside and outside, thought they did a great job on two elite rushers.

Q. Trente stepped up in a couple big games as someone who maybe began the season not sure what their role was going to be. Just speak to his perseverance and not letting that get the best of him?

SHERRONE MOORE: For him he's a super talented player with a bright future and he's helped us in the moments when he's needed to. I've always talked about it's going to take more than five guys to win it all. We're here now to this point, and those guys have stepped up in big moments.

Q. The offensive line (indiscernible) Joe Moore Award third year in a row?

SHERRONE MOORE: A little bit, but I think as a competitor you want to win everything. But for us, we've always had one goal, and accomplishing that one goal, we're going to do everything we can to get that goal done.

Q. What did you think of how Washington, their offensive line handled Texas' defensive line? Did you watch any of that?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, a little bit. I've studied -- obviously with this week, just been focused on the defense, but watched a little bit of that game.

I knew they were a good offensive line. I watched them when they played Michigan State and admire the players they have on their O-line. I know their coach does a phenomenal job coaching them. Our D-line is excited for that challenge.

Q. Have you figured out how to handle Quandre (indiscernible)?

SHERRONE MOORE: I know how that offense works. I know how Penix operates. He's part of it, and I know their O-line plays great as a unit.

Q. You guys play Texas next year, right?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yep.

Q. Week two. As an OU guy what do you think of that?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I'm not focused on that. We're in the National Championship. That's all I'm thinking about.

Q. Trevor seemed to really set the tone for you guys early on with key blocks and felt like the O-line had that confidence throughout the game. Talk about the way he's stepped up.

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think Trevor has played really good all year, and he's played on another level, especially these last couple games. Ohio State, probably had his best game up to that, and just stepped up every single game and played a heck of a game this last game. Just proud of him, proud of his progress, what he's done, and he's put himself in a great position.

Q. Does it make your job easier experience?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think experience in whatever field you do is always going to make you better, especially this competitive field that we're in. Especially for me as the O-line coach and that perspective, relaying information, what happens on the field is a lot easier.

And then with the offense, just those guys being older, they've played the game, they know the game, they can adjust to different things, and it's really helped me a lot.

Q. Has Zak had any role in preparation, helping the guys?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think he's always around. He's here, and he's just always with the guys. Spiritually he's with them, mentally he's there with them. He does a great job of feeding little tips and things that he sees, as well. He's in the meetings, and he does everything he can to help us, as well.

Q. What did you see from Washington's offense?

SHERRONE MOORE: I think it's a collective. They're a team defense. They play great team defense. Everybody just swarms to the ball. It's not specifically one unit. They just play great together, and that's why they're here.

Q. There was a lot of talk about Milroe and quarterbacks, everything. Seemed like Blake almost got open looks. How special is it that Blake has stepped up in every big game?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, for us, don't really look at that. I don't think Blake ever looks at that. I think every team is always looking at Blake. He is the leading touchdown maker in Michigan history. There's always eyes on him, and he just did what Blake Corum does in big moments. And I'm so proud of him and knew in that big moments we had to get the ball to 2.

Q. (Indiscernible).

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, he's elite in every way, everything you can think of, as a back, as a person. He's just a phenomenal player.

Q. How much did (indiscernible) against Texas?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, he's a really good player, explosive, plays with great fundamentals, great hands. Got a great feel for rushing, and just does a good job in every situation. Someone we've got to definitely have our eyes on.

Q. (Indiscernible) what does that feel like, and does this team continue doing what we're doing. This is the lat week we need to somehow level off (indiscernible)

SHERRONE MOORE: No, we're just keeping it the same and doing what we can do to prepare. Don't think you can change it, make it an out-of-body experience or do anything different. We just got to keep attacking like we have been.

Q. Getting to the National Championship, is there any second you can appreciate that you are here?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think so. But at the same time, for us, preparation is the key, and that's what got us here. So we're just going to continue to prepare and do the things we've done to get to this moment.

Q. Is there another team that you've seen defensively that compares to Washington?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, Penn State did it. They're very similar to them in that facet. Obviously different players. But different style of defense a little bit. But really good defense and really good players.

Q. Talk about how (indiscernible).

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, he's done a phenomenal job. The kid has stayed patient. Came in as an extra tight end throughout the year and now is coming in as the starting tackle. Came in in a critical moment in the biggest game of the year. So proud of him, so proud of the team, so proud of how the unit all gelled together these past couple weeks, and he's really stepped up in huge moments.

Q. All the pressure and all of the time spent on these two games the last month, how have you and the coaching staff and the players prioritized your mental health making sure you're staying ready for these games?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think the big piece for us is this is what we've been preparing for. From a mental health standpoint, we're the happiest we could be because these are the moments that we've wanted, that we've worked for. I think it would have been the vice versa if we wouldn't have been here.

So we really just are excited for the moment. Everybody is as happy as can be. Their smile is everywhere and they're super excited. We had a walk-through last night and it felt like it was the first day of training camp. The guys are excited, working on the little things every moment, and we're just blessed and happy to be here.

Q. (Indiscernible).

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think the biggest thing I remember about that whole period is how the players took the program by the hands, the Aidans, the Hassans, the Vastardises, the Josh Roberts. And they had a team meeting, which we didn't even know about, and they basically told the whole team this is how we're going to do. We're going to work, we're going to win, and if you're not about that, you don't need to be here.

I think for me that was the biggest piece -- those guys doing that was the biggest piece for me.

Q. Talk about McCarthy.

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, you just see the kid is always poised, the moment is never too big, and it's been like that since he was a kid. The kid won a state championship in high school, went to IMG, won a National Championship, and he just keeps climbing.

For him as a quarterback from a fundamentals standpoint, he's just progressed every day. He's just gotten better and better and better, continues to do the little things right, becomes that great leader. I love him, as is well documented. Feel like he's one of my kids. Just blessed to have him as our quarterback.

Q. (Indiscernible)

SHERRONE MOORE: He's everything you want. He's everything you want in the locker room, as a leader, as a player, as a passer, as an athlete. He just displayed it on one of the biggest stages you can see. Really I just tell him to put on the tape and look at that and make an opinion after that.

Q. Sherrone, whenever Michigan wins the coin toss, they always defer. The last time Michigan won a coin toss (indiscernible) put the offense on the field against Michael Penix.

SHERRONE MOORE: Is that a plan? We'll see what the plan is when we get there. He's an exceptional player, as we all know. Heard he's a phenomenal kid, too, which I think is super great to have great players that are great human beings likes that. We know it's going to be a tough challenge, but we've got our defense, and I'm excited to watch our defense against them.

Q. (Indiscernible).

SHERRONE MOORE: I mean, ad nauseam. The family not as much because they know I'm way past that right now. But there's friends that I'll get a text from or this and this, that. But they all know that that's way past now, and I'm just ready for this next step.

Q. Was there a movement in the first series when JJ threw to (indiscernible). Was there more of a low risk kind of play call to not have JJ in situations where he could get in trouble? Was there anything you'd change in the game plan for the first series?

SHERRONE MOORE: Not really. I just wanted -- kids make mistakes. It was a huge moment. For us -- I think for him to know that we still have confidence in him, to not change and not divert from what we've practiced for a month, I wasn't going to do that.

We had a plan of how we were going to attack their defense, and when we didn't, we just stuck to the plan.

Q. (Indiscernible) what the plan is and you're just not telling us when it comes to possession?

SHERRONE MOORE: I know what the plan is. I just can't let it out. That's right.

Q. On 4th down in the Rose Bowl Game, was there any back-and-forth with Jim or did you just take it?

SHERRONE MOORE: He just said, hey, we're going for it, call whatever you want. He tells me we're going for it or we're punting. I knew what the play was going to be if we were. And kind of knew the situation, looked at the clock, and knew that we had to make a play. Had that play call ready and those guys executed it at a high level.

Q. (Indiscernible) what's he like in your meetings? What is his hands-on approach?

SHERRONE MOORE: Really it's more fundamentally with the quarterbacks. Doesn't step in with the play calls, doesn't step in with what we're doing in the game plan. He might say, Let's look at this, Let's look at this.

And obviously we're always going to take a look at it because I mean his experience and his valued opinion on anybody that I've ever been around. So extremely phenomenal coach in all facets, knows the game inside and out. And whatever he says, we're going to listen to. But he doesn't really step in and try to adjust things that we're doing.

Q. Is it fair to call him a CEO coach without that being a negative? There's some great coaches in the Hall of Fame who are just those guys.

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think he does a great job of -- the way he's built this program, you could say that in every way, shape or form. And he's done it in a great way and continues to build this in the right way and continues to put us in the position we are now.

Q. (Indiscernible) to have the season you've had, what does it mean to this team?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, he means everything. He's a leader. Obviously a phenomenal player. But his spirit, his energy, everything he brings to the table every single day is super important for us, and we need him around. He's just a special player.

Q. (Indiscernible) how have you seen him come out of his shell?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, Trevor, he's a natural leader by trade -- oh, Blake?

Blake just didn't feel like he could lead because he was so young. I think he felt like he had to prove himself and put himself in that position to do that. He doesn't really say a whole bunch, but he gives you the look. It's his action, what he does. That's what really makes him the leader he is.

Q. When you look at this game (indiscernible) how do you contextualize what this game means given everything that's happened?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think it's a cool moment for just college football in general, for the history of college football. It'll be written in the record books, the last 14 playoff champions, so we're excited about that. We want to win this game and want to do anything we can to win it.

Q. (Regarding the Big Ten's appearances in bowl games).

SHERRONE MOORE: Not as much nostalgia as just excited for the opportunity. You're in the National Championship. Regardless of who you're playing, you're going to be excited and know they're going to be a great football team.

Probably more the nostalgia of pulling up to the hotel and seeing the CFP emblem and seeing National Championship everywhere. And it's something you dream of as a kid, as a player, as a coach to be at, and we're just super stoked to be here.

Q. How different is this week -- after having a month to prepare for Alabama, turning your attention to a different team?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, what you find is, and you didn't realize obviously when you were preparing for a bowl game -- and obviously we haven't been to a championship -- is that that bowl game you get so long to prepare for. So that time you've had with the game plan and things you do, it shrinks and it's just like a regular game.

So we treat it like a regular game. Obviously we've been preparing for this team on the back end if we won, so we had a plan in place. So a little bit different with the time structure.

But for us, treating it the same for the players and us as the game plan prep.

Q. How did the staff kind of organize responsibilities to have -- who was preparing for Washington, how many guys did that?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, I think more the GAs, the analysts, they were looking at it, breaking them down, doing different things. Days that I had a little bit of time, which is not really -- I really didn't have any time because I felt like every moment I wanted to watch something else on Alabama, whether it was last year, whether it was the year before that.

So I tried to catch a little glimpse of them. So didn't catch much. So spent a lot of time this week, as much as I could watching them. So more our GAs and analysts looking at the past and what they've done and what they've done this year.

Q. When you turned your attention to Washington, what were the things that stood out about them?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, team defense, great team defense. Obviously their defensive end No. 8, I think he's a phenomenal player. Going to be a draft pick. There are a lot of draft picks on the team I think that are underrated.

They play extremely well together. Just a team that's fierce, they tackle well, they're physical, they're fast. Just excited for the challenge.

Q. Do you know any of the guys on their staff?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, so obviously Courtney Morgan was with us.

I know Kalen DeBoer very well. When I was at Central Michigan, he was at Eastern Michigan. He was the offensive coordinator there. Talk about a great human being, a great person, a great coach that I've always admired. Very appreciative to know him. We've actually had text messages back and forth throughout the year. When they won the Pac-12 Championship, I texted them and he texted back, talked a little bit.

Him and then Nick Sheridan, tight end coach, and then JaMarcus -- there's a plethora of guys on their staff that I know that are great human beings and excellent coaches, so just excited to go against them.

Q. What's it like to be in this moment here in Houston?

SHERRONE MOORE: It's special. It's super special. It's something that you dream of as a player, as a coach, and you really can't put words on it. It's just a special feeling that we're super excited for.

Q. What's Houston been like for you guys this week?

SHERRONE MOORE: It's been great. We just got here last night or afternoon. So we got there, got situated, went to dinner. Beautiful hotel. Families got situated. Had meetings, had a little walk-through.

But been great. Got a good night of sleep. I think everybody needed a good night of sleep, and we're ready to go.

Q. The Big Ten got to see Penix for a few years. How do you think he's improved over the past couple years?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, he's a phenomenal passer, probably one of the best deep balls in college football. Throws every ball really well. But his deep ball is excellent, especially he can put it right in the place, and then obviously he's got great weapons on the outside.

Our defense, Coach Minter, those guys have prepared their tails off to get to this moment, and we're excited about it.

Q. What's special about your QB?

SHERRONE MOORE: Everything. Leader, stalwart warrior, no moment is too big. He continues to just thrive in the big moments. He just has the "it" factor that you can't really teach or coach. Wouldn't really want any other quarterback besides him.

Q. Given what you guys have gone through this year, (indiscernible)?

SHERRONE MOORE: Just means all the work we've put in is for this moment. Whatever was said, whatever was talked about, we are the best team in college football, and that's what we want to prove to everybody.

Q. In 2021 against Washington, Blake Corum had a huge game. What do you remember about that performance and what are your impressions of how far he's come over the years?

SHERRONE MOORE: Yeah, Blake has just gotten better and better. Everything you want in a running back, everything you want in a player. That team was a little different, different coach, different staff, so different defense.

Really don't look back at that game very much. Maybe from a personnel standpoint. But it's a different team, and they play different. They play together. They play hard. They play physical. Just excited for the challenge.

Q. It's been 10 years (indiscernible). What does it mean for your team so make it here?

SHERRONE MOORE: It's special. Super excited for it, and it's an opportunity that we've dreamed of, we've worked for, and this is what we wanted.