Examining Michigan's Defensive Tackle Group Following Addition Of Whittley

Michigan football finished the 2020 season ranked 84th nationally in total defense, 95th in scoring defense, 79th in rushing defense and 90th in passing defense.

While evaluating all aspects of the program in the offseason, head coach Jim Harbaugh made his first move just before Christmas, 2020 — letting defensive coordinator Don Brown go after five seasons with the Wolverines. Several weeks later, Harbaugh hired Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald as his new defensive coordinator.

With Macdonald's arrival came changes to the defensive unit. One of the biggest and most noticeable changes — it appears the Maize and Blue will trot out a 3-4 base defense (though Macdonald has said they'll use multiple looks), as opposed to the 4-3 it ran under Brown. There are no more 'viper' linebackers — they've transitioned inside — and the defensive ends are now stand-up edge rushers.

That also impacts the defensive tackles, where Michigan will now have a nose guard and two 'ends' that are more like tackles themselves. Line coach Shaun Nua is responsible for finding the right pieces up front and fitting them together.

That's where Jordan Whittley comes in.

