Oregon State DT Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football has a new defensive tackle, filling a huge position of need in a new defensive scheme under coordinator Mike Macdonald, with former Oregon State mammoth lineman Jordan Whittley announcing his commitment to the Maize and Blue Friday morning. Whittley made his decision public via a post on his Twitter account.
Whittley entered the transfer portal May 12, and Michigan was the first program to reach out, also the first to extend a scholarship offer. The only other offer Whittley announced was from UAB. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff pushed for Whittley right out of the gate, and they were able to build a relationship with him in a hurry, securing his commitment.
Whittley is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, and he’s expected to join the Wolverines this summer ahead of the 2021 campaign.
The Richmond, Calif., native began his career at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where he played in 2017 and 2018. He broke out as a sophomore, totaling 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also adding two pass breakups. He helped lead his squad to California's JUCO championship and an 11-2 record in the latter season.
His time at Laney earned him three-star status from Rivals.com, before he signed on to play for the Beavers of Oregon State.
He showed flashes at Oregon State in 2019, notching 14 tackles, including 3.5 stops for loss. But that season was the last one he's played in, with health concerns having held him out last season. A tumor near his heart forced him to miss the 2020 campaign and parts of this offseason's training.
Whittley suited up during the Beavers' 2020 spring practices, but did not participate due to COVID-19 concerns. The former high school running back's weight has significantly ballooned over the last two seasons, and he was listed at a whopping 358 pounds on Oregon State's 2020 roster.
Regardless, Whittley adds depth in Michigan’s defensive line room, with the program only having five tackles on the roster who have game experience, and only three — sophomore Christopher Hinton and redshirt juniors Donovan Jeter and Jess Speight — who have seen significant time.
Stay tuned at TheWolverine.com for more on this pledge in the hours to come.
