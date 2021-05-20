Michigan Athletics Planning On Full Crowds At The Big House: 'We're Back!'

Michigan Wolverines football is planning to have full capacity at The Big House this fall. (University of Michigan)

Until June 1, the athletic department will continue to follow all state-ordered mandates, including on mask wearing and capacity limits. Michigan football is set to host seven home games at The Big House this fall, including contests against Western Michigan (Sept. 4), Washington (Sept. 11), Northern Illinois (Sept. 18), Rutgers (Sept. 25), Northwestern (Oct. 23), Indiana (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 27). Other Michigan fall sports slated to play seasons in front of full-capacity crowds are women's field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and women's volleyball. It's important to note that volleyball is played inside, and thus the regulations on crowd size are not affected by this development.