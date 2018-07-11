Tuesday afternoon, former Michigan forward Duncan Robinson signed a one-year, two-way NBA contract with the Miami Heat.

After graduation in Ann Arbor, he traveled west to Los Angeles, where he signed with Gluschon Sports Management and began working out ahead of June’s NBA Draft.

He knew the odds of being drafted were low, but wanted a chance to prove his worth during the NBA Summer League, which has taken place this month.

In an exclusive interview with TheWolverine.com, Robinson said he worked out for 13 teams ahead of the draft, and decided ahead of time that if he went undrafted, he wanted to play for the Heat this summer.

“They had shown a lot of interest in me throughout the process,” Robinson said. “They came out to LA to watch me work out, and in terms of what they were looking for, I felt like I fit the bill and felt like I’d have a really good opportunity to play a lot and showcase my abilities. It ultimately proved to be the right decision.”