Earlier today the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office annouced seven charges, including one felony, for the assaults of Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows in the Michigan tunnel following the game against Michigan State.

Maize and Blue Review reached out to Attorney Tom Mars for comment. Mars has been retained by Green and his family to represent them has they pursue all legal options following the assault of Gemon.