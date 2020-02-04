Fab Five: Takeaways Following A Close Michigan Loss To OSU
Michigan Wolverines basketball (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) fell in a close game late to Ohio State (14-7, 5-6 Big Ten), 61-58.
Here's some takeaways from the game, and on what's ahead.
The Flagrant Foul Called On Zavier Simpson Changed The Complexion Of The Game
U-M senior point guard Zavier Simpson got fouled going up for a layup with U-M down one point with 33 seconds to play, and as he went to the ground to brace his fall, grabbed ahold of OSU junior forward Kyle Young's jersey, ripping it. Head official, Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame inducee Terry Wymer, called a flagrant one on Simpson for ripping the jersey.
U-M head coach Juwan Howard said that he tried to get a look at the replay on the monitor, but Wymer told the operator to turn it off so he couldn't see, only giving him the explanation that the jersey ripped, and therefore it was a flagrant.
Not only was the call unheard of, and flat out bad, but the ramifications of the foul were even worse.
U-M found itself without the ball, down one point with 33 seconds to go, after Simpson and Young each hit their two free throws. Instead of U-M being in the driver's seat, OSU was, and the rest was history. The Buckeyes went up three points after getting fouled and hitting both free throws, and Wolverines' junior guard Eli Brooks missed a good look from three at the buzzer.
What could have been.
Puzzling Shooting Numbers At Home Continue, And So Do The Losses
The Wolverines shot 33 percent from the field and 32 percent from three on the night. There were good looks, too, but not enough of them fell. U-M has shot 35.3 percent, 39 percent and now 33 percent in three consecutive games at Crisler Center, all losses.
The Wolverines have now dropped their fourth home loss of the season. For some context, they had lost five total games at home in the three previous seasons combined.
There's been great opportunities to take a step forward with home games against Penn State, Illinois and Ohio State. Now, U-M is teetering on the bubble, and times have become much more desperate, as they sit at 4-7 with nine games to go in the regular season.
Austin Davis Continues To Give Great Minutes
A pleasant surprise this season has been the play of redshirt junior forward Austin Davis. He was U-M's best big man tonight, guarding OSU junior forward Kaleb Wesson (who had 23 points) most of the time, even when senior center Jon Teske was with Davis on the floor.
Davis added a career-high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including two put-back layups in the second half to keep U-M right there with the Buckeyes.
His minutes have proved valuable once again off the bench. That's two straight career-high performances in scoring, and they've both come in close games, a win and a close loss.
Franz Wagner Is Improving All Around
