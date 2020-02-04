U-M senior point guard Zavier Simpson got fouled going up for a layup with U-M down one point with 33 seconds to play, and as he went to the ground to brace his fall, grabbed ahold of OSU junior forward Kyle Young's jersey, ripping it. Head official, Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame inducee Terry Wymer, called a flagrant one on Simpson for ripping the jersey.

U-M head coach Juwan Howard said that he tried to get a look at the replay on the monitor, but Wymer told the operator to turn it off so he couldn't see, only giving him the explanation that the jersey ripped, and therefore it was a flagrant.

Not only was the call unheard of, and flat out bad, but the ramifications of the foul were even worse.

U-M found itself without the ball, down one point with 33 seconds to go, after Simpson and Young each hit their two free throws. Instead of U-M being in the driver's seat, OSU was, and the rest was history. The Buckeyes went up three points after getting fouled and hitting both free throws, and Wolverines' junior guard Eli Brooks missed a good look from three at the buzzer.

What could have been.