Trent Frazier would not be denied.

The Illinois senior guard from Wellington, Fla., saw his team up 11 points at halftime on the No. 2 squad in the country, and decided to stick the fork in the Wolverines in a second half where he dropped 16 of his game-high 22 points on the night.

Frazier is quicker than most guarding him, and Michigan played right into his hands by getting up into his face at the half-court logo, only before he routinely made a move and got right past his defender, gained leverage and broke down the Wolverines' defense as a whole — time and time again. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo did the same, finishing with 17 points (8-14 FG) in 19 minutes.

Down junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, a contender for Big Ten Player of the Year, Frazier and others stepped up, and Michigan had no answers or adjustments.