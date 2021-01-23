For a second straight game, Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers reminded many of why he had an NBA decision to make this past offseason, notching his fourth 20-plus-point performance of the year.

After dropping 20 against Maryland, Livers finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and did so much for the Wolverines Friday. But it all started with his ability to continue knocking down open jump shots. Livers was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. That continues to be the story for Livers, who has made 13 of his last 24 attempts from long range, over a four-game span.

Sometimes, it feels like Livers is the forgotten man. Earlier this year, freshman center Hunter Dickinson was receiving all the praise — and rightfully so — while sophomore wing Franz Wagner always feels the love from draft analysts and fans. After the win over Penn State in December, Livers actually fielded a couple questions on if he's fine with not being the headliner.

First of all, him not having to be the first option every night means Michigan is a very good team, which is true, but it also shows exactly what kind of player he has been throughout his career, especially the last two seasons — steady, consistent, willing to do the little things ... and a knockdown shooter who can explode for big-time numbers at any moment. That's what he did against the Boilermakers, and odds are he'll do it again down the road.

It's the second half of his senior season, and that means guys like him get into a different kind of rhythm. Livers looks like he's getting to that point.