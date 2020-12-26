Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner wanted to be more aggressive and said he was going to be more aggressive coming into this game. Senior forward Isaiah Livers predicted it would be a good night for Wagner, saying the Huskers were a good matchup for him.

They were both right.

Wagner was phenomenal, in large part due to his increased aggressiveness. He sliced and diced through Nebraska’s defense, finishing in the lane more times than not. He wound up with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-16 from the field (and 2-of-7 from three) and added nine boards. In the first half and the beginning of the second stanza, it was Wagner’s dribble drives that sparked the offense. He made better decisions with the ball than he had at times entering the game, and that allowed for much more success for himself and, subsequently, the team. He also played great defense (we'll get to that below).