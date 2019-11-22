Michigan Wolverines basketball cruised to a 111-68 victory over Houston Baptist tonight at Crisler Center. It was a career-night for several Wolverines, including senior guard Zavier Simpson (career-high 22 points and 14 assists) and junior forward Isaiah Livers (career-high 24 points). U-M now heads to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and will open up with Iowa State on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Simpson was one of several Wolverines that had career-high scoring days. He hit down some wide open three pointers (which is a great sign), but also was great finding his teammates. He could've had 20 assists if some of the great looks he got for others would have fell.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers summed it up perfectly when he said, "That man can pass, man." It was that simple tonight (and on many nights) for Simpson.

There wasn't much resistance from the Houston Baptist defense, but Simpson was lethal with the ball in his hands. He got into the lane at will and made the defense collapse, leaving guys wide open. He also had some great passes in transition that led to easy dunks for Livers — an alley-oop in the first half and a runout dunk with about 10 minutes left in the second half. We must consider the competition, but this was a gem from Zavier Simpson. He even brought down 5 rebounds just for show, to go along with his 22 points and 14 rebounds. He will lead the way against much tougher competition next week in the Bahamas.