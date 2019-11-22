News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 21:00:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Howard & His Players Discuss U-M's 111-Point Offensive Outburst

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team destroyed Houston Baptist tonight, 111-68, in an impressive all-around showing at Crisler Center.

Head coach Juwan Howard and three of his players discussed the Maize and Blue's offensive success (56 percent shooting), as well as the club's stifling defensive effort (held HBU to 37 percent from the floor).

RELATED: Michigan Destroys Houston Baptist in Every Facet, 111-68

RELATED: No Timeline for Franz Wagner

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play Iowa State in The Bahamas on Wednesday at noon.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play Iowa State in The Bahamas on Wednesday at noon. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Freshman guard Cole Bajema

Sophomore center Colin Castleton

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)

Junior forward Isaiah Livers

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}