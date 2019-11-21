It was announced on Oct. 21 that Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner would miss four to six weeks with a fractured wrist, and the club is nearing his impending return if the original timetable holds accurate. The six-week mark from Oct. 21 stands as Michigan’s Dec. 3 showdown at Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, though the Maize and Blue still have four contests to go before taking on a Cardinals squad that is viewed as one of the nation's best.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner's older brother, Moe, played at U-M from 2015-18. (AP Images)

“[Athletic trainer] Alex [Wong] and our medical staff are doing a great job in helping Franz get through the process,” head coach Juwan Howard explained this afternoon at Crisler Center. “We don’t have a timeline right now at this moment. Not to my knowledge [will he play tomorrow against Houston Baptist]. “He’s not [in a cast]. He wears a splint.” Wagner has missed all three of U-M’s games so far this season against Appalachian State, Creighton and Elon, along with the exhibition showdown against Saginaw Valley State and the secret scrimmage versus Detroit-Mercy. Though he is able to take part in some physical activities during his rehab, there will nevertheless be an adjustment period in regards to getting his stamina to where it needs to be once he does return to the court. “You’re never in game shape when you haven’t had a chance to practice,” Howard noted. “That’s overall as an athlete, and it’s a process to come back. “Basketball shape and regular training like you and I do are totally different. Basketball shape changes direction and has the bumping and grinding, and the physical play that is totally different than running on a treadmill or lifting weights.