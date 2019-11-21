Howard On Franz Wagner's Impending Return — 'We Don't Have A Timeline'
It was announced on Oct. 21 that Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner would miss four to six weeks with a fractured wrist, and the club is nearing his impending return if the original timetable holds accurate.
The six-week mark from Oct. 21 stands as Michigan’s Dec. 3 showdown at Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, though the Maize and Blue still have four contests to go before taking on a Cardinals squad that is viewed as one of the nation's best.
“[Athletic trainer] Alex [Wong] and our medical staff are doing a great job in helping Franz get through the process,” head coach Juwan Howard explained this afternoon at Crisler Center.
“We don’t have a timeline right now at this moment. Not to my knowledge [will he play tomorrow against Houston Baptist].
“He’s not [in a cast]. He wears a splint.”
Wagner has missed all three of U-M’s games so far this season against Appalachian State, Creighton and Elon, along with the exhibition showdown against Saginaw Valley State and the secret scrimmage versus Detroit-Mercy.
Though he is able to take part in some physical activities during his rehab, there will nevertheless be an adjustment period in regards to getting his stamina to where it needs to be once he does return to the court.
“You’re never in game shape when you haven’t had a chance to practice,” Howard noted. “That’s overall as an athlete, and it’s a process to come back.
“Basketball shape and regular training like you and I do are totally different. Basketball shape changes direction and has the bumping and grinding, and the physical play that is totally different than running on a treadmill or lifting weights.
“It would take any player some time once they’re cleared to get back into basketball shape.”
Wagner has still had plenty of learning to do during his recovery process, particularly from a mental standpoint. Being held out physically is by no means an opportunity to relax, and the 6-8 freshman guard has still been heavily involved with the club.
“The process has been a frustrating one for him,” Howard admitted. “Any player would be frustrated and upset to see his teammates out there competing in practice and in games, but unfortunately he can’t join them.
“He’s been working extremely hard on his conditioning throughout the process and doing as much as he can do, and what’s allowed for him to do.
“Overall, we’re just waiting patiently to see how he heals, because his body and his health are the most important things.
“Franz has been there [at practice] and watching us practice, and is aware of what we’re working on both on the offensive and defensive ends.
“He’s also working out with his conditioning while we practice, so he’s attuned, locked in and is a part of the process.
“Unfortunately, he’s not a part of the live action.”
Michigan will depart for Paradise Island in The Bahamas early Monday morning to take part in a Battle 4 Atlantis pre-conference tournament that has quickly gained a reputation for being one of (if not) college basketball’s best.
The Maize and Blue will first square off with Iowa State next Wednesday, before facing either Alabama or North Carolina on Thanksgiving and then one of Gonzaga, Oregon, Seton Hall or Southern Miss on Nov. 29.
“We’re bringing our entire family,” Howard said of the trip. "Franz is one of our family members, so he’ll be joining us.”
