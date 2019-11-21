News More News
Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Franz Wagner's Status & His Eventual Return

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to discuss his undefeated club, and their showdown tomorrow with the 0-3 Houston Baptist Huskies.

Howard also talked about injured freshman guard Franz Wagner, and how he is dealing with rehab and current inability to see the court.

Following tomorrow night's game with Houston Baptist, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will fly to the Bahamas and square off with Iowa State on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

