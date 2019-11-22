In case you missed it, here's how the entire contest unfolded:

Michigan came out of the gates on fire tonight, with junior guard Eli Brooks getting the scoring started with a short floater in the lane to make it 2-0 at 19:36.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers extended the lead to 5-0 with a three at 19:10, and a Brooks triple made the score 10-2 at 16:53.

Michigan held a 12-4 edge at the under-16 timeout, and Livers and Brooks each had five points apiece at that point.

The onslaught continued with a driving layup by junior guard Zavier Simpson at 15:02, making the score 16-4.

Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez extended it to 19-4 with a triple at 14:20, and Simpson brought the house down when he threw a beautiful alley-oop to Livers in transition, with the junior slamming it down to make it 21-4 at 13:07.

The crowd erupted upon the junior's two-handed slam.

The three-point parade continued when Simpson drilled one to give U-M a 20-point lead (24-4), and the Maize and Blue held a 28-6 lead at the under-12 timeout.

The Wolverines' offense was shooting 59 percent from the floor at that point.

A Livers three at the 10:45 mark made it 31-8, and the junior already had 12 points.

The triple fest ensued with a dagger from Simpson to make it 34-10 with 10:07 to go, and the Maize and Blue were shooting 6-of-13 from deep at that juncture.

Freshman guard Cole Bajema checked in for the first time at the 8:04 mark, and he hit a short jumper to increase Michigan's lead to 38-10, and that's where things stood at the under-8 timeout.

The margin was advanced to 32 (48-16) when sophomore guard David DeJulius connected from behind the arc with 4:29 left in the half, and Livers poured in his third three of the half at 3:35 to make it 51-19.

Michigan was shooting a hot 8-of-16 from behind the arc at the under-4 media timeout.

Livers connected on a short one-handed floater at 1:12 (assisted from Simpson) to make it 58-24 and give him 17 points for the half, before Nunez ended the frame with a bang when he nailed a triple as time expired.

U-M took a 63-26 lead into the locker rooms, and connected on nine of its 19 three-pointers.