Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner had 13 points in the second half of the overtime loss. (Lon Horwedel)

1) U-M took some time to wake up

Today's noon start was really at 9 AM Pacific Time for Oregon, but it was the Wolverines that took much too long to get into the flow of the game. U-M couldn't buy a bucket early in the first half, starting 3 for 17 from the field, until sophomore guard David DeJulius entered the game. He and sophomore forward Brandon Johns provided the spark U-M needed to scratch and claw its way back into the game.

DeJulius had 12 points at the halftime break, helping U-M pull within eight. Then, other U-M players joined him in stepping up to the task. Freshman guard Franz Wagner lifted the team in the second half, making all five of his field goals, including two crucial three-pointers. He had 13 in the second half. After a first half in which Wagner's +/- was -13, he turned things around. The same goes for junior forward Isaiah Livers, who was non existent in the first half, but broke out for 13 points in the second stanza. Johns and DeJulius both continued their solid play in the half, which ultimately allowed the Wolverines to force overtime before coming up short.

2) Small ball worked