The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team put on an impressive display today in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, handling the North Carolina Tar Heels, 73-64. U-M led by as many as 24 in the second half, and will next take on the winner of Gonzaga/Oregon tomorrow afternoon in the tournament's championship game. Here are our biggest takeaways surrounding U-M's statement win against the annual ACC powerhouse.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball connected on 11 of its 26 threes today. (USA Today Sports Images)

1. Michigan is Looking Like one of the Best Teams in the Big Ten so far (and Maybe Even the Country)

Some may scoff at this one (especially the latter) and cite how it's 'way too early in the season to make a statement like this,' but the proof is in the pudding. U-M now has wins over Creighton, Iowa State and North Carolina under its belt, with all three victories coming by at least seven points and by an average of 8.6 points per game. Again, Michigan's results speak for themselves so far this season, and very few clubs around the country have a more impressive resume than the Maize and Blue. Plenty of doubters likely remained after the triumphs over the Blue Jays and Cyclones (and perhaps deservedly so), but controlling the game against a North Carolina team who was ranked No. 6 in the country proves the Wolverines are legitimate. U-M led by as many as 24 today in the second half, enjoyed a 19-0 run and thoroughly dominated the Tar Heels for significant stretches out of the break. The Maize and Blue never trailed after the 7:45 mark of the first half.

2. Eli Brooks is Turning Into a Clutch Player

The junior poured in a career-high 24 points in the season-opening win over Appalachian State, but plenty of people likely didn't make much of it due to the Mountaineers' mid-major status. Brooks matched that 24 against North Carolina today, however, shooting nine-of-14 from the floor and four-of-six from three-point range. The junior played an expanded role with senior guard Zavier Simpson suffering from foul trouble before eventually fouling out, and was up to the challenge. Brooks connected on several clutch shots, including one of the most critical buckets of the game when he nailed a three with only 1:12 remaining after the Tar Heels had trimmed U-M's lead to 69-61. He also pulled down five boards in a game-high 39 minutes, and proved the stage was not too big for him. Brooks has now scored at least seven points in all six of Michigan's games, and is averaging 13.6 on the year.

3. Michigan has a Plethora of Offensive Options, With Four Players Scoring in Double Figures

The Wolverines are continually having different players step up offensively seemingly every game, and that was once again the case today. On a day where Simpson fouled out and only scored seven points, Brooks and sophomore guard David DeJulius picked up the slack at the guard spot, scoring 24 and 11 points, respectively. Much of Michigan's 19-0 run occurred when Simpson was on the bench and DeJulius was in the game, with the sophomore operating U-M's offense smoothly and effectively when he was asked to. Junior forward Isaiah Livers also added 12 points and senior center Jon Teske 10, on a day where the Maize and Blue shot 50 percent from the floor as a team.

4. Michigan's Defense was Nasty Once Again, and Doesn't Appear to Have Suffered Much of a Drop off From Last Season

The Wolverines held UNC to 43 percent shooting on the day, which is quite a feat when considering the high-powered offenses Roy Williams' clubs produce on an annual basis. Freshman guard Cole Anthony poured in 22 for the Tar Heels, but junior forward Garrison Brooks (13 points) was the only other North Carolina player who scored more than nine. U-M took away UNC's outside game completely, limiting it to just two-of-13 from deep (15 percent). The Tar Heels had been averaging 76.4 points per game entering Thursday and had posted at least 75 in all five of their contests, but the Maize and Blue held them to season-lows in both points (64) and three-point shooting percentage (15 percent). Michigan's interior defense was especially stifling, with Teske once again proving to be a menace down low by blocking a game-high four shots while sophomore forward Brandon Johns chipped in two (U-M had seven as a team). Williams' teams in Chapel Hill have long been known for their reputation to get out and run in transition, but Michigan limited it to just three fast break points today.

5. Franz Wagner Still Looks a bit Rusty