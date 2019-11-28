The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 28
Michigan on TV
What: Wolverines vs. North Carolina Tar Heels in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 1:30 PM EST
TV: ESPN
Tweets of the day
Balanced attack leads @umichbball to Bahamas victory. pic.twitter.com/8hJ23iJeum— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) November 27, 2019
#Hail #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/on1VTNoBqJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2019
Final: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 27, 2019
Wolverines advance to the Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals and will take on the winner of Alabama vs. North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/0uHcEIdeGY
Wolverine Bites: @Xaviersimpson3 secured his seventh double-double and 10th game with 10-or-more assists, scoring 10 points and adding 13 assists.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2019
Simpson has had 27 assists in the past two contests.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/2lrt2ULDnI
Wolverine Bites: @DavidDejulius netted 14 points, including two 3-pointers in 22 minutes of play.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eZtdhOVxv9— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2019
Wolverine Bites: Michigan shot 62.5 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc in its victory over Iowa State.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CM6fnQp7us— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2019
ESPN’s Jimmy Dykes: “Right now I think Michigan is the best team in the Big Ten.”— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 27, 2019
Great team win today 10 players contribute points in the victory! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Xd3sPmRne5— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2019
For once, Paul is right 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rqex2UObeC— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) November 27, 2019
They're unrivaled at hate but my kindergartner could wipe the mat with these bozos when it comes to letter identification. pic.twitter.com/CE1gYdXfJ6— Seth M. Fisher (@Misopogon) November 26, 2019
1969: Ohio State ranked #1 and seen as unbeatable coming into Ann Arbor. (Michigan wins 24-12 in “Upset of the Century”)— Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) November 27, 2019
2019: 50 years later, Ohio State ranked #1 and seen as unbeatable coming into Ann Arbor. #GoBlue
Me: pic.twitter.com/HZpaOohg6J
Brady respects the game pic.twitter.com/sycchhUTgT— Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) November 27, 2019
Looks like The Game will be played in crazy weather conditions https://t.co/j6Br5fWj8c pic.twitter.com/w0xd2twBUF— angelique (@chengelis) November 27, 2019
When was the last time you saw a head coach on his hands and knees wiping up the floor? Good work @JuwanHoward! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zAuJKkivwK— Kevin (@k_klassen11) November 27, 2019
It’s called “The Game’ for a reason. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/qA6xZs3Typ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Keys To The Game: Michigan vs. Ohio State
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts And Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Iowa State
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Michigan Fans Want To Believe Again
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner Returns From Injury, Starts Today
• Mike Farrell, Rivals: Is This The Season Harbaugh Beats Ohio State?
---
