{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 28

Michigan on TV

What: Wolverines vs. North Carolina Tar Heels in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 1:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I've come up short against these guys a couple of times, and I'm never going to let that happen again."
— Senior left guard Ben Bredeson on Ohio State

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Keys To The Game: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts And Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Iowa State

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Michigan Fans Want To Believe Again

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner Returns From Injury, Starts Today

Mike Farrell, Rivals: Is This The Season Harbaugh Beats Ohio State?

