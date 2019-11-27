Wagner missed U-M's first four games of the year with a fractured wrist, an injury that head coach Juwan Howard announced on Oct. 21 would keep him out four to six weeks.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner returned from injury this afternoon and started against Iowa State in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Wagner has taken the spot of sophomore guard Adrien Nunez in the Wolverines' starting lineup, and is expected to provide an immediate scoring boost to the club's offense.

He stands 6-8, was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school and was viewed as a major recruiting coup when Howard landed him out of Germany.

Today's contest against Iowa State is expected to be the toughest of the season so far for the Maize and Blue, who have defeated Appalachian State, Creighton, Elon and Houston Baptist in their first four games.

Michigan will take on either Alabama or North Carolina tomorrow, and then one of Gonzaga, Oregon, Seton Hall or Southern Miss on Friday.