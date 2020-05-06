Anderson is very instinctual at the center position, Helmholdt points out.

"You look at those guys who are true offensive centers like Cesar Ruiz, like Raheem Anderson, and what really coaches have to see out of those guys is there’s a threshold they all have to cross," Helmholdt said. "The snap to set or that snap to first step has to be instantaneous. You have to have a guy who can snap the football almost like he’s chewing gum. It has to be second nature to him, and from the very beginning, Raheem Anderson has been able to do that.

"When he was young, he was able to go into settings where he was going up against guys two to three years older than him and physically compete from a strength standpoint, from a technique standpoint. He was able to compete 1) because he’s a strong kid and 2) because technically, he was well ahead of the curve.

"He’s a guy who is very patient. He doesn’t overextend himself very often and he bends and gains leverage really well."