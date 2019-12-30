The 2019 NFL regular season has come to a close, and plenty of former Michigan Wolverines' football players will now be advancing to the playoffs. Several also made a bang on the campaign's final weekend, including Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who each recorded sacks for their clubs.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (No. 55) played for the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 2011-14. (USA Today Sports Images)

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

Saw action in the 7-9 Jets' 13-6 win at Buffalo, marking his first appearance of the 2019 season … Braden was released by the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 7 and was signed by New York on Nov. 13.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Completed 16 of his 29 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Miami … Brady connected on 60.8 percent of his passes this season for 4,057 yards, 24 scores and eight interceptions, and also ran for three TDs … His 4,057 yards are the seventh most in the NFL and his 24 touchdowns are tied for 13th. Brady's 88.0 passer rating also stands at 19th in the league. "If you ever find yourself in a game with friends where you’re trying to stump one another with sports trivia, file this one away: Tom Brady’s 540th touchdown pass, the one that moved him past former all-time record holder Peyton Manning but into second place behind Drew Brees, went to a linebacker named Elandon Roberts," Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports wrote on Sunday. "That’s a true statement. "Late in the third quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, Roberts was lined up at fullback on first down from the Miami 38. He ran a wheel route and was completely ignored by the Dolphins’ defense as he ran, catching the pass from Brady and scoring the 38-yard touchdown. "He’s the 77th player to catch a touchdown from Brady, extending his NFL record, but only the second who was a defensive player: [former linebacker and current Titans head coach] Mike Vrabel had 10 touchdown catches from Brady in his career."



Tom Brady’s 540th TD goes to of course LB/FB Elandon Roberts! #GoPatspic.twitter.com/ZAxtUJUXzj — 🐐 (@Tommy6Rings) December 29, 2019

Press-box announcement: 540th TD pass of Tom Brady's career. That passes Peyton Manning. Brady now 2nd all-time. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 29, 2019

Tom Brady, age 42, finished this season seventh in the NFL passing yards and seventh in completions. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 30, 2019

The last runout of the regular season and Tom Brady is as fired up as ever!!#Patriots pic.twitter.com/GRIhCz7zA7 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 29, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the 7-9 Jets on Sept. 25, he was signed to the Colts' practice squad on Oct. 8, but did not appear in an affair with either team this year.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Started Pittsburgh's 28-10 loss to 14-2 Baltimore, and accumulated a season-high 12 tackles … Bush played in all 16 clashes this year and started 15 of them, compiling 109 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, two picks for a combined six yards, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery he ran back nine yards for a touchdown … His 109 tackles led all NFL rookies, and were four more than Washington rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb's 105, who checked in second. "The Pittsburgh Steelers have had seasons where there was no clear-cut answer for who would be their rookie of the year," Jeff Hartman of Behind the Steel Curtain wrote on Friday. "At times it was simply by default, especially if the team was a veteran-laden team. 2019 was not the case with several players being considered as worthy candidates for the Joe Greene Award. Ultimately, the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America selected Devin Bush as the 2019 Joe Greene Award winner, for the team’s top rookie of the season."

#Steelers rookie ILB Devin Bush had a season-high 12 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He ends his rookie season as the team's leading tackler with 109 in total. — Steelers Depot 🥳🎉🍾🎆🧨 (@Steelersdepot) December 30, 2019

Devin Bush led all rookie linebackers with 109 tackles (2nd with 72 solo), 2nd in PDef (6), tied for 1st in INTs (2), had 1 FF, 4 FR, and 1 TD. — Chris G. (@ChrisG_PIT) December 30, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Resides on the 7-9 Broncos' injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL on Aug. 28.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Did not see time in the Dolphins' 27-24 win over New England, marking the second straight week he didn't play and the third time in four contests … Charlton started five of the 10 games he appeared in for his team this season, and logged 21 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. "Defensive end Taco Charlton said Monday that he doesn’t know what to think about the Dolphins making him inactive for three of the final four games this season, or what it might mean for his future with the team," Steve Gorten of The Palm Beach Post explained on Monday. “'I don’t know if I’m in their plans,' he told the Post as players cleaned out their lockers at the team’s Nova Southeastern University practice facility the morning after a season-ending victory at New England. 'I don’t know anything. I just show up every day, work hard, and see where the pieces may fall. I love these guys in the locker room, so I try to give everything I can to perform and show them what I can do. "'Hopefully, I was able to make a good impression. At this point, it’s a business at the end of the day. I know that. I’ve seen that firsthand that it’s a business, so I’ll prepare myself for what happens next.'"

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the 3-13 Redskins' injured reserve and did not appear in an outing this year.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Notched two tackles, one sack and a pass defended in the Chiefs' 31-21 triumph over the 5-11 Chargers … Clark started 11 of the 14 showdowns he took part in, and posted 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … Tied for 33rd in the league in regular-season sacks.

Frank Clark with the sack 😤 pic.twitter.com/D1ORfx4EkU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2019

Frank Clark on the #Chiefs ending the season on a 6-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/OPjhFXJ8cS — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 29, 2019

Frank Clark's last 8 games: 7 sacks, 11 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss, 3 passes batted down.



He's quietly been one of the most productive defenders in the league. — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 30, 2019

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Saw time off the bench in Arizona's 31-24 setback to the 9-7 Rams … Cole received playing time in all 16 of the Cardinals' tilts, but only started two of them.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Did not see the field for a third straight week in New York's 13-6 win at Buffalo … Countess took part in six affairs in 2019, but did not rack up any stats.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not receive playing time in 2019 (including Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens), despite being promoted from the practice squad to the 8-8 Steelers' 53-man roster on Dec. 16.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Missed the final 15 clashes of the year with a broken collarbone, after only appearing in the season-opening loss to the Chargers … Funchess hauled in three catches for 32 yards that day before suffering the injury.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Came off the bench in Sunday's 23-20 thrilling victory at Detroit, but did not record any statistics … Gary played in all 16 clashes for 13-3 Green Bay (no starts), and registered 21 stops with two sacks.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Suffered his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17, and spent the rest of the campaign on the injured reserve … Gedeon started five of the eight contests he took part in this season, and tallied 13 tackles.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not play in his club's 28-10 loss to Baltimore … Gentry only received playing time in four games, and totaled one reception for four yards.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started Detroit's 23-20 loss to 13-3 Green Bay, marking his 15th start in 15 outings this season (missed the Nov. 3 loss at Oakland with a back injury). "At this point, Glasgow seems headed for free agency," Kyle Meinke of MLive reported on Dec. 29. "He said this week it would be 'almost dumb' not to test the waters, and he’s right. He already took on the risk of playing through a contract season, so he might as well reap the potential benefits of a bidding war too. And with the way interior offensive linemen have gotten paid in recent years, he figures to be headed for a major pay bump. "He made $2.03 million this year. There are 17 guards who average at least quadruple that, including [New Orleans Saint offensive guard Larry] Warford, and Glasgow could be looking at a similar type of contract."

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Started two of the five showdowns he participated in and accumulated seven tackles for the 2-14 Bengals, but suffered a knee injury on Oct. 27 and missed the rest of the year.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Compiled three tackles and one sack in Philadelphia's 34-17 triumph over the Giants … Graham started all 16 tilts and logged 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble … He finished the regular season tied for 27th in the league in sacks. "Brandon Graham wanted a T-shirt," Zach Berman of The Athletic wrote after the Eagles clinched the NFC East. "He expressed it earlier in the week when thinking about Sunday’s win-and-in Week 17 game against the Giants. An Eagles victory would clinch the NFC East, and the NFL rewards division champions with commemorative gear. "Graham sat by his locker after the Eagles’ 34-17 win over the Giants set up next Sunday’s opening-round playoff game against Seattle and glanced at the new shirt hanging above him. He was waiting to shower and add it to his ensemble. "The midnight green shirt reads “THE EAST IS NOT ENOUGH” wrapped around an Eagles logo. Some players wore it during the locker room celebration and posed with it in pictures, while dancing to 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch and 'Dreams and Nightmares' by Meek Mill. Others wore it onto the bus back to Philadelphia, even accessorizing it under their suits."

Brandon Graham smothered the RT into Saquon and accounts for the SACK! pic.twitter.com/IMp4nVIPip — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) December 30, 2019

Brandon Graham is now fifth all-time in Eagles career sacks. Will finish his career fourth. Went from draft bust to the most consistent player on the defense for years, and owner of the biggest defensive play in team history. All-time great Eagle. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) December 30, 2019

Brandon Graham on winning division: . “That was one of our goals but that ain’t everything. In order for us to go out the way we want to, we’ve got to go for the whole thing..." — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 30, 2019

All week, Brandon Graham wanted a T-shirt. On Sunday, he left the stadium wearing the shirt that read: "THE EAST IS NOT ENOUGH." Players posed for pictures with the shirt, reciting the slogan.



The victory, the celebration and the idea that there's more: https://t.co/Pge4qhWbPf — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 30, 2019

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see any action for 12-4 Kansas City in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Spent the entire 2019 campaign on the 10-6 Texans' practice squad, and did not participate in an affair this year.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Earned the starting nod for the second straight week in Seattle's 26-21 loss to 13-3 San Francisco, and tied his season high with six tackles … Hill started four of the 12 clashes he played in this year, and notched 25 stops. "I don’t have a good opinion of it," head coach Pete Carroll said after the club's loss, addressing Hill's play. "I have to see the film. I don’t know. There were a couple plays that I wish he would have made on some crossing stuff that got out, like the last time we played them. And, unfortunately, it happened again. But, all in all, he did a nice job."

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Started Oakland's 16-15 loss to Denver and posted two tackles … Hurst played in all 16 contests in 2019 (four starts), and racked up 18 stops, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended and one interception he returned 55 yards.

Mo Hurst with a big stop on Lindsay for -6 yards. #Raiders — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) December 30, 2019

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was signed to the 7-9 Raiders' practice squad on Oct. 23, but was then released on Dec. 4 after not having appeared in a game with them. The club signed him yet again on Dec. 11, but Kalis never played in an outing this season.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 35-14 win over Houston … Lewan received the starting nod in all 12 showdowns he competed in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-tilt suspension to begin the year.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started for the fourth time in six weeks in Dallas' 47-16 destruction of Washington, recording five tackles … Lewis saw playing time in all 16 affairs (five starts), and registered 51 stops, four sacks, six passes defended and two picks for a combined 20 yards.

2019 Dallas Cowboys interception leaders:

- Jourdan Lewis, 2

- Xavier Woods, 2

- Jaylon Smith, 1

- Sean Lee, 1

- Chidobe Awuzie, 1 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 30, 2019

2019 Cowboys sack leaders:



Robert Quinn, 11.5

DeMarcus Lawrence, 5

Jourdan Lewis, 4

Michael Bennett, 4

Maliek Collins, 4

Jaylon Smith, 2.5

Dorance Armstrong, 2

Darian Thompson, 1.5

Sean Lee, 1

Christian Covington, 1

Kerry Hyder, 1

Tyrone Crawford, 1

Leighton Vander Esch, 0.5 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 30, 2019

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Tallied a career-best three tackles and a pass defended in his club's 31-24 victory over Arizona … Long took part in eight clashes this season (no starts), and totaled 10 tackles and two passes defended.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Spent most of the season on the 7-9 Raiders' practice squad, with his lone appearance of 2019 coming in the Nov. 3 win over Detroit … Magnuson was signed by Oakland off the Bills' practice squad on Oct. 30.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Did not see the field in Seattle's 26-21 loss to the 49ers … Mone received playing time in just four contests in 2019, and accumulated four stops.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Saw playing time in a backup role in New Orleans' 42-10 destruction of 5-11 Carolina … Omameh played in 14 games this season, but only earned the starting nod in one (a 26-18 win at Atlanta on Nov. 28).

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Was placed on the club's injured reserve list with a back ailment on Dec. 7 … Peppers began all 11 outings for New York prior to the injury, and compiled 76 tackles, five passes defended, one interception he returned 32 yards for a score and three forced fumbles … He also averaged 12.3 yards on four punt returns and 23 yards on one kick return.

Opposing QB when targeting Landon Collins in 2019:



70% completion

467 yds

5 TD

0 INT

114.5 QB Rating



Opposing QB vs Jabrill Peppers in 2019:



64% completion

240 yds

0 TD

1 INT

71.5 QB Rating



Collins average annual salary: 14 mill



Peppers avg annual salary: 2.5 mill#NFL — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) December 30, 2019

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Spent the entire season on the 5-11 Dolphins' practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Was put on 6-10 Jacksonville's injured reserve list on Dec. 10 with a hamstring ailment … Ryan took part in just two showdowns this season after missing the first 11 while recovering from an offseason ACL injury, but never logged any statistics.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started the 5-11 Chargers' 31-21 loss to the Chiefs, marking the 16th consecutive start he made this season.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Notched a season-best two tackles off the bench in the Jaguars' 38-20 triumph over Indianapolis … Watson competed in eight tilts (no starts) and posted five stops in 2019.

P Matt Wile, Free Agent

Was released by the Lions on Dec. 5 and has been a free agent ever since … Wile had been on Detroit's practice squad after the team signed him on Nov. 16 following his waiving by the Falcons … He appeared in two affairs with Atlanta, and averaged 48.3 yards on six punts, while dropping three of the six inside the opposing 20-yard line.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Racked up six tackles in Jacksonville's 38-20 win over the 7-9 Colts … Wilson earned the starting nod in all 16 clashes this season and recorded 79 tackles, four passes defended, two picks for a combined four yards and one forced fumble.

Jarrod Wilson sniffed that one out and Mack stopped for a loss of six on the play. #Jaguars with a huge TFL. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 29, 2019

DBs that didn't miss a single snap in 2019:

Justin Simmons

Malcolm Jenkins

Jarrod Wilson

Tre Boston — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 30, 2019

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Registered one tackle off the bench in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to Miami … Winovich competed in all 16 contests (no starts) and tallied 26 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a touchdown he scored after taking a blocked punt to the house. According to Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit, Winovich played 20 of the team's 68 snaps (29 percent) on Sunday against the Dolphins, and 18 of the club's 29 special teams snaps (62 percent).

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens

Started and totaled four tackles in the Ravens' 28-10 triumph over the 8-8 Steelers … Wormley played in all 16 games this year (seven starts) and accumulated 33 stops, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.