Michigan Wolverines Football: Dwumfour Has Procedure, Will Miss Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, FL — Michigan redshirt junior Mike Dwumfour has not made the trip to Orlando and will miss the Citrus Bowl.
Dwumfour was not spotted at practice the last two days. Today, he appeared to post a video from the Detroit Lions - Green Bay Packers game on his instagram account.
"Michael has a medical procedure that prevented him from traveling and playing in the bowl game," U-M spokesman Dave Ablauf responded when asked for comment.
The 6-2, 285-pounder struggled with a foot injury and played through it last year, and played through another injury this season to appear in 10 games after leaving the opener with Middle Tennessee State with an upper body injury. He returned against Rutgers Sept. 28 and started the last two games of the season against Indiana and Ohio State.
Dwumfour finished the season with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack and two pass breakups.
Senior Carlo Kemp, meanwhile, has been working through something, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced at the Schemmy Awards in mid-December. Kemp has been practicing with the team.
Freshman Chris Hinton is a candidate to see more time, having earned more playing time late in the season.
