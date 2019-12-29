News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 09:30:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Citrus Bowl Video: Don Brown, Josh Gattis, Shea Patterson & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ORLANDO, FL — Michigan coordinators Don Brown and Josh Gattis are joined at the podium by Shea Patterson, others.

Here's the video ...

RELATED

INSIDE THE FORT, PART 2: NFL Decisions For Collins, Peoples-Jones & More

Michigan Football: Wolverines Ruiz, Collins Will Wait To Announce Futures

Michigan Wolverines Football Citrus Bowl: Saturday Practice Highlights

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Don Brown and Michigan will face No. 13 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl Wednesday.
Don Brown and Michigan will face No. 13 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl Wednesday. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}