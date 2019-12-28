TheWolverine

We have also provided updates on U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, as well as the status of junior forward Isaiah Livers.

Here is what we're hearing on the NFL decisions of Michigan Wolverines football junior receivers Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones , junior center Cesar Ruiz and more.

Keeping in mind that this is where things stand today and things can change, here’s what we’ve picked up on Michigan’s players considering going to the NFL …

The other day, one of our subscribers noted he ran into Nico Collins in the Birmingham airport. Collins told him he’d sit down with his family after the Citrus Bowl and decide his future after the game, announce his plans.

What we can tell you is that nothing has changed. Collins has told the right people he’s returning (another source confirmed this yesterday) and barring some kind of crazy performance against Alabama that might change his mind, we expect him back next year.

Many have been asking about his fellow junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. We asked someone close to the program about this specifically, and instead of wasting our time, he responded with this:

“I have heard the only player that may leave now is Cesar Ruiz.”