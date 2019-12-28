The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 28
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ (No. 12) Maryland
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 8:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Today's report from the team's first practice in Orlando focuses on the Defense.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2019
Our guys were excited to hit the field and begin on-site preparations for New Year's Day.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/A4JLT4r9PK
#BigTrusss pic.twitter.com/WNZqRWnkGc— || Nick Eubanks || (@banksera82) December 28, 2019
Our first day of practice from Orlando is in the books. Here’s to a week in the Sunshine State! ☀️ #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/oTVMaeCr9D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 27, 2019
So by now you have probably heard @isaiah__02 is out indefinitely with a groin injury ... BUT ... @JuwanHoward has an idea to get him back ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FY9AzHQfYC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 28, 2019
Oh ... then there is this ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Xx0Ko8lvhi— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 28, 2019
Patterson, McCaffrey and Milton hitting their tight ends: pic.twitter.com/EYy0XRzm1R— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 27, 2019
#Michigan redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks announces via Instagram he'll be returning next season.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 27, 2019
#Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a groin injury.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 27, 2019
What was your favorite Michigan memory of 2019? https://t.co/HLUUQuVpZ8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 27, 2019
The No. 3 story of 2019 from @SKORNACKI was all about John Beilein and what made him successful during his time at Michigan.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 27, 2019
Read More: https://t.co/4Csdivb0yY#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CWwsn4J8Ls
I saw Terrance Williams at the NBPA TOP 100 Camp. He was teammates with Franz Wagner. He is a great shooter, finisher and plays with lots of grit. He is a perfect fit in Juwan Howard's positionless system at the 3-4.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 27, 2019
He visits Ann Arbor tomorrow. https://t.co/YuDy2mHw3v
Michigan official this weekend 👀〽️— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) December 27, 2019
What we learned from talking to players after the practice today.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 27, 2019
Not a member? Sign up now for 25% off and a free $75 Nike Gift Card: https://t.co/2wOJjD0Xrchttps://t.co/tIraJpN3ZO
December 28, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Frank Higgins! - https://t.co/vDGWFRBoW0 pic.twitter.com/IoxOXxUV7D— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 28, 2019
All my Michigan Fans need to show @_flyyt some love this weekend on his Official visit!! Go Blue 〽️— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) December 28, 2019
No. 3 Best of Kornacki: What Made Beilein Special, Successful at Michigan #GoBlue #Beilein https://t.co/lzrTKAkcvi— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) December 27, 2019
Conducting groundbreaking studies, collecting meaningful data, and once again being named the number one public research university by the @NSF, U-M had an incredible year. Read more about the top @UMichResearch milestones of 2019. https://t.co/Owl3xauWx5 pic.twitter.com/qkvhprUOZ5— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 27, 2019
Beecher and York back at it for @usahockey #USAWJC #redwhiteandgoblue https://t.co/7XFeGn1zSJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 27, 2019
Both hold Michigan offers #GoBlue https://t.co/VvKFYsO69h— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 28, 2019
#MattinMania at @umichwrestling today! #Scrapping pic.twitter.com/2hmdJUyMtI— Zebulin Miller (@zzsmiller) December 27, 2019
.@Kellenrussell41 has still got it folks @umichwrestling #FOUR pic.twitter.com/goVoRyF4TK— Zebulin Miller (@zzsmiller) December 27, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers out Indefinitely With a Groin Injury
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nick Eubanks to Return for his Fifth-Year Senior Season
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Friday Impressions From Citrus Bowl Practice: Kemp, Hawkins, QBs, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: What we Learned From the Players' Friday Presser
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: John Wall Invitational: Five-Star Josh Hall, More Shine
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook