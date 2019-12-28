News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 28

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ (No. 12) Maryland

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“We just want to keep him positive and get him healthy, and he’ll be very disciplined with his rehab treatment. He wants to be out there and we need him, and he knows it. He needs us; we need each other.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, discussing the groin injury that will keep junior forward Isaiah Livers out indefinitely.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers out Indefinitely With a Groin Injury

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nick Eubanks to Return for his Fifth-Year Senior Season

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Friday Impressions From Citrus Bowl Practice: Kemp, Hawkins, QBs, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: What we Learned From the Players' Friday Presser

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: John Wall Invitational: Five-Star Josh Hall, More Shine

