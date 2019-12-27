Eubanks has hauled in 23 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns this year, and has averaged 9.9 yards per catch.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks announced via Instagram this evening that he'll be returning to U-M in 2020 for his fifth-year senior season.

With senior tight end Sean McKeon graduating following this season, Eubanks will be the odds-on favorite to reclaim the starting role once again in 2020.

Freshman Erick All and redshirt freshman Luke Schoonmaker will likely be his top competition at the spot.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity to be able to play in a stadium like the big house," he wrote on Instagram this evening. "There's nothing better than competing with my brothers every Saturday!



"Can't wait to play with the 2016 class one last time in the Citrus Bowl!

"With that being said, I have decided to return to Michigan for my 5th year! There's nothing more exciting than running it back one more time with my brothers. This Team and I have unfinished business and it will be a movie!"