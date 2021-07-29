Final NBA Mock Draft Projections For Michigan's Prospects

Michigan Wolverines basketball will likely see two of its players selected during Thursday night's 2021 NBA Draft, with Franz Wagner being a first-rounder and Isaiah Livers projected as a second-round choice, while Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith will most likely sign as undrafted free agents. Final buzz, rumors and, subsequently, mock drafts are being released ahead of the 8 p.m. start time for the event. We did a mock draft roundup Thursday, but there have been several updates since then. Wagner, for example, was on the rise in ESPN.com analyst Jonathan Givony's latest mock. Earlier in the week, Givony had Wagner as going No. 9 overall to the Sacramento Kings, but has since moved him up to No. 7 to the Golden State Warriors. RELATED: Jay Bilas On What To Expect From Franz Wagner And Isaiah Livers In The NBA RELATED: Caleb Houstan Ready To Pick Up Where Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner Left Off

Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner is projected to go top 10 in most mock drafts. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"Wagner was selective in where he worked out during the pre-draft process, electing to skip the NBA combine altogether after an outstanding sophomore season that rocketed him firmly into the top 10," he wrote. He has continued to rise as teams have gotten to know him better on and off the court. It's difficult to find 6-9 wing players in his mold who can defend all over the floor, have strong shooting indicators and know how to play a role that includes strong passing ability and feel for the game. "For the Warriors, Wagner represents the best of both worlds in many ways, a 19-year-old with upside to grow into who also looks ready to contribute and help a team win games. He doesn't have the type of ballhandling ability or explosive athleticism to project shouldering heavy usage or wow anyone with star-level upside, but players in his mold are difficult to find, which gives him a strong case to hear his name in this range."