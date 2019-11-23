The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Indiana this afternoon, 21-14, at halftime in Bloomington in what has been a tightly-fought battle. Here's how the first two quarters unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has racked up 232 yards in the first half. (AP Images)

First Quarter

Michigan's defense got off to a rough start today, with Indiana getting the ball first and marching right down the field on the Wolverines. They advanced 75 yards in 11 plays, capping their drive off with a one-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Stevie Scott at the 10:07 mark of the first quarter. Michigan's offense answered beautifully, however, stringing together an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell at the 5:45 mark, tying the game at 7-7. The score was the first of the season for Bell. The Maize and Blue's defense stepped up and made an outstanding play on the Hoosiers' ensuing possession, with freshman safety Daxton Hill — who started in place of injured junior safety Brad Hawkins — intercepting redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey at the U-M 31-yard line. Michigan couldn't capitalize off the turnover, however, with the offense going three-and-out and punting at the 2:04 mark of the quarter.

Second Quarter