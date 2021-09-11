First Half Recap, Box Score: Michigan 10, Washington 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football leads Washington, 10-0, at the half in what has been a defensive slugfest. Here is a recap of how the first half played out. RELATED: Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington

Michigan Wolverines football's defense allowed just seven first downs in the first half. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan won the toss, chose to defer and kicked off to the Huskies, who were called for a delay of game before their first offensive snap, before going three-and-out and punting it away. The Maize and Blue began on their own seven-yard line, picked up one first down and stalled out at the 24-yard line, bringing on redshirt junior Brad Robbins to punt. Facing a 3rd-and-10 on its own 26-yard line, Washington redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris was sacked by Michigan redshirt junior defensive end Taylor Upshaw, forcing the Huskies to punt. After a 20-yard redshirt freshman defensive back Caden Kolesar punt return, Michigan took over on the Washington 38. Michigan picked up one first down on a 16-yard rush from redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins — before junior kicker Jake Moody nailed a 52-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 7:18 to go in the first quarter. Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara completed a 32-yard pass down to the Washington 20-yard line to sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson on 3rd-and-10. The Wolverines got down to the one-yard line, and went for it on 4th-and-goal, with Haskins being stopped just short of the goal line. Washington took over on downs with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

