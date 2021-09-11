Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington

Fresh off a 47-14 win over Western Michigan to open the season, Michigan Wolverines football is set to host the Washington Huskies, who lost 13-7 to Montana last week, Saturday night at The Big House. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh notched his 50th win at U-M last Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington Huskies

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (analyst) and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. Series Facts: The Wolverines and Huskies meet for the 13th time and the fifth at The Big House, where U-M holds a 3-1 record … Michigan leads the overall series, 7-5 … The two programs have met in the Rose Bowl four times, where each squad has won twice … The schools were supposed to play at Washington last year, but the game was rescheduled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington Huskies

Spread: Michigan is a 6.5-point home favorite over Washington, according to VegasInsider, after opening as a one-point favorite. Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 48.5.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington Huskies

Weather.com projects it to be sunny and 77 degrees at kickoff, with a one-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the southwest at 11 miles per hour. It is expected to cool down to 71 degrees by midnight.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington

Chris Balas: Michigan 24, Washington 20 John Borton: Michigan 27, Washington 17 Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 28, Washington 20 Doug Skene: Washington 27, Michigan 24 Doug Karsch: Michigan 24, Washington 20 Click here for our full staff predictions and breakdowns.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

Ryan Van Bergen with John Borton

Doug Karsch with John Borton

EJ Holland breaks down recruiting visitors for this weekend

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching