Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington
Fresh off a 47-14 win over Western Michigan to open the season, Michigan Wolverines football is set to host the Washington Huskies, who lost 13-7 to Montana last week, Saturday night at The Big House.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington Huskies
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (analyst) and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines and Huskies meet for the 13th time and the fifth at The Big House, where U-M holds a 3-1 record … Michigan leads the overall series, 7-5 … The two programs have met in the Rose Bowl four times, where each squad has won twice … The schools were supposed to play at Washington last year, but the game was rescheduled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington Huskies
Spread: Michigan is a 6.5-point home favorite over Washington, according to VegasInsider, after opening as a one-point favorite.
Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 48.5.
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington Huskies
Weather.com projects it to be sunny and 77 degrees at kickoff, with a one-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the southwest at 11 miles per hour. It is expected to cool down to 71 degrees by midnight.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington
Chris Balas: Michigan 24, Washington 20
John Borton: Michigan 27, Washington 17
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 28, Washington 20
Doug Skene: Washington 27, Michigan 24
Doug Karsch: Michigan 24, Washington 20
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• INSIDE THE FORT: Intel On Michigan Football, NIL, Hoops Recruiting
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington
• By The Numbers: Michigan Football's History vs. Washington, In Night Games
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan Football And Washington
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Washington
• Michigan Wolverines Football: Daxton Hill Is Meeting The Hype In New Role
• Michigan Learned Its Lesson Last Year, Is Intent On Building More QB Depth
• Michigan's 'Thunder And Lightning' RB Duo Is The 'Perfect Combination'
• Expect To See More Of These Two Michigan Football Players This Week
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Ryan Van Bergen with John Borton
Doug Karsch with John Borton
EJ Holland breaks down recruiting visitors for this weekend
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
