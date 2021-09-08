Michigan's 'Thunder And Lightning' RB Duo Is The 'Perfect Combination'

Thunder and lightning. As Michiganders know from having experienced both this week, one typically comes with the other, and it's a dynamic duo that can wreak havoc. Western Michigan's defense knows all too well about the decimation the tandem can create, having just gone up against a potent Michigan rushing attack — led by 'thunder' Hassan Haskins and 'lightning' Blake Corum — that gained a whopping 334 yards on the ground in a resounding 47-14 win. "When you look at those two guys, they’re really the perfect combination of thunder and lightning, with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum," offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said Wednesday. "You’ve got to find as many ways to get the ball in those guys’ hands, because they’re really the two best playmakers on offense." Haskins, a redshirt sophomore, brings more power, and has been well established, having led the club in rushing last season with 375 yards in six games and checked in fifth in the Big Ten in yards-per-carry with 6.1. But it was Corum, the second-year freshman, who enjoyed his breakout game in the triumph over the Broncos, churning out 111 yards in 14 rushing attempts for one touchdown, while also adding a 14-yard reception for a score. Corum told the media before the season that, in addition to the strenuous workouts he famously puts himself through, he was working on becoming a more patient ball-carrier. He's fast, but he needed to work on letting the play develop, then striking — as lightning does — at the most ideal moment. So far, so good. "For one, some people saw Blake Corum last year, but they didn’t really get the chance to see the real Blake Corum that we knew.," Gattis explained. RELATED: Expect To See More Of These Two Michigan Football Players This Week RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Bell On Punt Return, The D-Line & More

Michigan Wolverines football's running back duo of Hassan Haskins (left) and Blake Corum (right) combined for 185 yards and two rushing touchdowns against Western Michigan. (AP Images)

"I think the challenge for Blake last year was, obviously he was a COVID freshman, meaning he came in here in July, didn’t have a training camp, didn’t have a ton of time to prepare for the season. We saw how special Blake was, but one of the challenges for a running back is having patience. "And for Blake, you see how electric he is, you see how fast he is — he had to learn how to play with patience. He spent all offseason getting better in that aspect, and [first-year running backs] Coach [Mike] Hart has done a tremendous job with him as far as developing him there. Last year was a true freshman year, and he had a lot of impressive plays. He also had some plays I know he probably felt like he wishes he had back." But now, Gattis says, Corum has "put it all together." "He showed tremendous patience, vision, and explosive ability," he said. "That was the Blake that we know. He impressed me, but he didn’t shock me because he’s shown us that ability."

Michigan Freshman Donovan Edwards Isn't Far Off

Michigan Wolverines football running back Donovan Edwards led West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to the state title in January. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

One that did surprise Gattis was true freshman Donovan Edwards, who had six carries for 27 yards, including a long of nine yards, and caught one short pass for three yards. The stats don't jump off the page, but the film jumped off the screen when comparing it to what he saw from the West Bloomfield, Mich., native during training camp. "Donovan Edwards is probably the one who impressed me the most, even though he didn’t have the big runs that Blake or Hassan had," Gattis said. "He showed us some different style of runs on Saturday. "He made a ton of plays in training camp, bouncing the ball and being electric out in space, but what he showed us on Saturday was his willingness to lower his shoulder, run people over, that physicality. So he’s a great mix between both of those two guys. "I probably left the game the most surprised by him, and I’d say I at least expected it from Blake and Hassan." Edwards' learning curve likely isn't dissimilar to Corum's, and he's potentially even ahead than Corum was at this time a year ago. Gattis has been encouraged with his growth to this point, and believes he'll find break a long play soon enough. "The great thing for him is he’s got two great role models ahead of him for him to look at. He’s done a tremendous job learning from those older guys — learning from Hassan and learning from Blake," Gattis said. "Everything that we do comes with some type of downhill presence to it. We’re not an east-west run the ball lateral — we can do that; we sprinkle a little bit of that in there, but a lot of that is about getting downhill, trying to let our backs be backs. He’s embraced that. He’s done a tremendous job so far. "He’s going to have those big plays. His big plays are right around the corner. He was close on a few. In fact, had there have been some better execution from some of the guys around him, he would’ve popped one or two of them in the game. We love where Donovan’s at. He’s got a bright future. What he showed is just a glimpse of his ability, and the rest of it is going to come."

