Wolverine TV: Michigan's Josh Gattis, Steve Clinkscale Discuss Their Units
Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale met with the media Wednesday afternoon to assess how their units played in the opener, what they've seen from Washington and more.
Michigan Football Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis
Michigan Football Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Steve Clinkscale
