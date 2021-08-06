Michigan Wolverines Football's Josh Gattis: 'We Didn't Run The Ball Enough'

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, though, said Friday he was worried the Wolverines didn't run the ball enough last year.

Offenses, of course, have become more wide open than ever, with quarterbacks routinely breaking passing records. That hasn't been the case at Michigan, where Jim Harbaugh's best passer in his tenure was Iowa transfer Jake Rudock in Harbaugh's first year. He eclipsed 3,000 yards, what seemed to be a sign of things to come.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara will very likely get the start for the Wolverines in game one against Western Michigan, but he won't be asked to carry the entire load. The redshirt freshman has weapons around him, including a running back room that figures to be pretty impressive and at least three deep.

"I think we were productive at times. I think the issue is that we didn’t run the ball enough,” Gattis said. “When you .. break down average-per-rush, it actually went up in 2020 more than it did in 2019. We just had two or three games where we had under 20 carries a game, so your numbers, comparatively — when you look at the end of the season — they’re going to be low."

Redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins was the forgotten man at times, but he was the guy getting the majority of the carries at the end of the year. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry in a COVID-19 shortened season and will be the 'bell cow' of the offense this year, Gattis said.

“That’s got to be a commitment — to run the ball," Gattis added. "You’ve got to start games fast. We’ve got to play great, complementary football and I’ve got to stick to it.

"There were times last year where, per game, I kind of got away from it, and that’s a bit of an acknowledgment. We’ve got really good running backs. Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards – those guys need the ball. We’ve got to make a firm commitment to run the ball more. That’s how your numbers go up from that standpoint.”

And to get them the ball in space. Corum and Edwards in particular have some wiggle in the open field and can make things happen. Between them and a receiving corps expected to be much better in 2021, McNamara should have plenty of people to target.

"It takes the pressure off me ... I just have to get the ball in their hands, whether it’s a five yard throw or a 40-yard bomb," he said. "It doesn’t really matter as long as the amount of weapons we have gets the ball. With the combination of of the amount of weapons we have this seaon, the amount of returning players we have this season and an o-line who has all seen game time, we’re looking forward to it.

"We think we can do some good things this year, and we’re ready to attack it."

They want to get off to a good start in the non-conference portion of the schedule to erase the stench of last season's 2-4 record. "That wasn't Michigan football" was how Michigan's Big Ten Media Day contingent characterized it, but it's up to them to prove it.

Gattis will be the one with the keys, and the pressure is on.

“I wish we could scrap everything,” Gattis said. “Last year was such a challenging year in so many different ways ... not just football-wise, but in a normal day activity. Now, it actually feels like we’re back to normal.

"We all gained a valuable lesson. There were a lot of things to be learned from last year. It's driven us in a unique direction in leadership, as we’ve talked about with our players, and it’s also made us realize we can’t take anything for granted. Although we wear the block 'M' and we’re Michigan, we’ve got to work extremely hard every day and we’ve got to prepare hard every day.

"I hope that last year sits where it is; that we leave it in the past. We’re excited about establishing a new team and a new season for this 2021 season.”