First Half Recap, Box Score: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10

Michigan Wolverines football leads Wisconsin at halftime, but the Badgers have momentum heading into the second half. Here's a recap of how the first two quarters unfolded, with the box score provided as well.

Wisconsin won the toss and elected to defer its choice to the second half, with Michigan receiving the opening kickoff.

Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins picked up a 4th and 1 from the Wolverines' own 34 yard line but was stopped on another 4th and 1, giving the ball to the Badgers at the U-M 46 yard line.

Backed up at his own goal line, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara was nearly sacked before finding second-year sophomore running back Blake Corum for an eight-yard gain to move the chains on 3rd and 7.

The Wolverines were forced to punt on the next set of downs, before the defense came up with another three-and-out, with Wisconsin booting it away.

Michigan picked up its second fourth-down conversion of the game, with McNamara finding second-year freshman wideout Roman Wilson for six yards to the Wisconsin 34 yard line. On the next play, Michigan ran a flea flicker, with McNamara finding sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson for the deep ball in the end zone.