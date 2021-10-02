 Michigan Wolverines Football: Pregame Observations From Wisconsin: Michigan Wearing Blue Pants, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 10:16:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Pregame Observations From Wisconsin: Michigan Wearing Blue Pants, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

MADISON, Wisc. — TheWolverine.com is here at Camp Randall Stadium for Michigan Wolverines football's noon kickoff against Wisconsin. We're providing updates from warmups as we get them, and you can follow along below.

Michigan Wolverines football hasn't won at Wisconsin since 2001.
Michigan Wolverines football hasn't won at Wisconsin since 2001. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

• Wisconsin has several players inactive for today's game.

• On the U-M radio pregame show, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis tells Doug Karsch that he expects more teams to sell out to stop the run: "We've got to open up all the other parts of our offense."

• The Vegas betting line has settled with Wisconsin as a two-point home favorite.

• Michigan redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, who was described as 'probable' earlier in the week, made the trip to Madison, is going through warmups and will play, barring a big surprise. He is going through team warmups with the starters, as of 11:30 a.m.

• The Wolverines are wearing white tops with blue pants. This marks the third time in program history Michigan is wearing blue on bottom, and the first time on the road.

