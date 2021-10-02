Pregame Observations From Wisconsin: Michigan Wearing Blue Pants, More

MADISON, Wisc. — TheWolverine.com is here at Camp Randall Stadium for Michigan Wolverines football's noon kickoff against Wisconsin. We're providing updates from warmups as we get them, and you can follow along below.

• On the U-M radio pregame show, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis tells Doug Karsch that he expects more teams to sell out to stop the run: "We've got to open up all the other parts of our offense."

• The Vegas betting line has settled with Wisconsin as a two-point home favorite.

• Michigan redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, who was described as 'probable' earlier in the week, made the trip to Madison, is going through warmups and will play, barring a big surprise. He is going through team warmups with the starters, as of 11:30 a.m.

• The Wolverines are wearing white tops with blue pants. This marks the third time in program history Michigan is wearing blue on bottom, and the first time on the road.