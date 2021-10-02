Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin

No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to take on Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1) Saturday afternoon in Madison. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 53rd victory at U-M last Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT TV: FOX On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline) Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. Series Facts: The Wolverines and Badgers meet for the 70th time … U-M leads the all-time series 51-17-1, including a 22-8-1 mark in Madison … Michigan holds a 19-8-1 mark at Camp Randall Stadium, but has not won there since 2001.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Spread: Wisconsin is a 1.5-point home favorite. Over/Under: Toe over/under for total points is set at 43.5.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Chris Balas: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 13 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5) John Borton: Wisconsin 20, Michigan 17 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5) Clayton Sayfie: Wisconsin 14, Michigan 13 (Michigan +1.5, under 43.5) Doug Skene: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 17 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5) Doug Karsch: Michigan 19, Wisconsin 13 (Michigan +1.5, under 43.5) Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Weather.com projects it to be 72 degrees and mostly cloudy at 11 a.m. CT, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the southwest at six miles per hour. It's expected to warm up to 77 degrees by 3 p.m. CT.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

