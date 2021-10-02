Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin
No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to take on Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1) Saturday afternoon in Madison.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: FOX
On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines and Badgers meet for the 70th time … U-M leads the all-time series 51-17-1, including a 22-8-1 mark in Madison … Michigan holds a 19-8-1 mark at Camp Randall Stadium, but has not won there since 2001.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers
Spread: Wisconsin is a 1.5-point home favorite.
Over/Under: Toe over/under for total points is set at 43.5.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers
Chris Balas: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 13 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5)
John Borton: Wisconsin 20, Michigan 17 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5)
Clayton Sayfie: Wisconsin 14, Michigan 13 (Michigan +1.5, under 43.5)
Doug Skene: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 17 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5)
Doug Karsch: Michigan 19, Wisconsin 13 (Michigan +1.5, under 43.5)
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers
Weather.com projects it to be 72 degrees and mostly cloudy at 11 a.m. CT, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the southwest at six miles per hour. It's expected to warm up to 77 degrees by 3 p.m. CT.
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Wisconsin
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Wisconsin
• Previewing Michigan vs. Wisconsin With A Badger Insider
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin
• FOX Analyst Joel Klatt: Michigan Must Open Up Pass Game To Beat Wisconsin
• Michigan QBs Coach Matt Weiss On Cade McNamara: ‘We’re Thrilled With Him’
• 'Hungry For Greatness': Hutchinson's Effort Sets Tone For Michigan Defense
• Patience, Michigan Wolverines Football Fans: J.J. McCarthy’s Day Will Come
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
