Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin

No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to take on Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1) Saturday afternoon in Madison.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 53rd victory at U-M last Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT

TV: FOX

On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: The Wolverines and Badgers meet for the 70th time … U-M leads the all-time series 51-17-1, including a 22-8-1 mark in Madison … Michigan holds a 19-8-1 mark at Camp Randall Stadium, but has not won there since 2001.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Spread: Wisconsin is a 1.5-point home favorite.

Over/Under: Toe over/under for total points is set at 43.5.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Chris Balas: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 13 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5)

John Borton: Wisconsin 20, Michigan 17 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5)

Clayton Sayfie: Wisconsin 14, Michigan 13 (Michigan +1.5, under 43.5)

Doug Skene: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 17 (Wisconsin -1.5, under 43.5)

Doug Karsch: Michigan 19, Wisconsin 13 (Michigan +1.5, under 43.5)

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football At Wisconsin Badgers

Weather.com projects it to be 72 degrees and mostly cloudy at 11 a.m. CT, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the southwest at six miles per hour. It's expected to warm up to 77 degrees by 3 p.m. CT.

