Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will take on Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in Madison Saturday afternoon. Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Badgers, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.

Wisconsin Badgers football quarterback Graham Mertz will face off with Michigan Wolverines signal-caller Cade McNamara. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. WISCONSIN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown: Michigan Offense vs. Wisconsin Defense Category Michigan Wisconsin Points Per Game 40.3 (16th) 21.3 (54th) Total Yards Per Game 454.8 (32nd) 210.3 (2nd) FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank 8th 11th PFF Offense / Defense Rank 9th 3rd

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Wisconsin's pass defense, followed by our analysis.

Pass Game: Michigan Offense vs. Wisconsin Defense Category Michigan Offense Wisconsini Defense Completion Percentage 65.1 (55th) 54.4 (24th) Yards Per Game 164.0 (116th) 187.3 (37th) Yards Per Attempt 10.1 (11th) 6.2 (32nd) Touchdowns 4 (97th) 3 (18th) Interceptions 0 (1st) 1 (104th) Sacks Per Game 0.25 (3rd) 3.3 (48th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Rank U-M Passers 20th U-M Receivers 52nd U-M Pass Blocking 44th UW Pass Rush 47th UW Coverage 95th

Analysis: Michigan has thrown the ball just 16.3 times per game, the fourth fewest mark in the nation, but will have some opportunity to air it out against the Badgers. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara hasn't thrown an interception in his career and has been extremely efficient, but the Maize and Blue may need their passing attack to be explosive in this one, especially with how good Wisconsin is at stopping the run (which we'll break down below). The Badgers' defensive front gets to the quarterback, and that includes both the down linemen and linebackers. Sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig has 10 pressures on the season according to PFF, while senior inside 'backer Jack Sanborn has nine. Wisconsin is more susceptible on the back end, and its best corner, senior Faion Hicks, is likely to play but may not be 100 percent after leaving last week's game with an injury. Advantage: Push

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Wisconsin's strong run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Michigan Offense vs. Wisconsin Defense Category Michigan Offense Wisconsin Defense Yards Per Game 290.8 (5th) 23.0 (1st) Yards Per Carry 6.3 (6th) 1.0 (1st) Touchdowns 17 (1st) 1 (5th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 2.3 (2nd) 8.3 (11th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Ranks U-M Runners 4th U-M Run Blocking 30th UW Run Defense 21st UW Tackling 30th

Analysis: This is truly a matchup of strength on strength. Michigan has relied heavily on running the ball, while Wisconsin has leaned on its run defense that has put up ridiculous numbers to this point, and against great competition (Penn State and Notre Dame). Michigan hasn't faced a defensive front like Wisconsin's, but the Badgers haven't gone up against a rushing attack like the Wolverines. Whoever wins this battle very well might win the contest, unless an outlier in another area of the game changes things. Advantage: Wisconsin

WISCONSIN'S OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown Category Wisconsin Michigan Points Per Game 19.9 (112th) 11.3 (8th) Total Yards Per Game 400.3 (67th) 289.0 (26th) FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank 101st 25th PFF Rank 74th 7th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Wisconsin's pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.

Pass Game: Wisconsin Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Wisconsin Offense Michigan Defense Completion Percentage 57.1 (99th) 54.9 (28th) Yards Per Game 197.0 (94th) 171.5 (24th) Yards Per Attempt 6.0 (110th) 5.6 (18th) Touchdowns 1 (124th) 4 (30th) Interceptions 7 (127th) 1 (104th) Sacks Per Game 1.3 (30th) 1.8 (87th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank UW Passer 122nd UW Receivers 44th UW Pass Blocking 81st U-M Pass Rush 44th U-M Coverage 25th

Analysis: Wisconsin's passing attack has been a net negative this season, with sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz throwing seven interceptions, including three pick sixes. The Badgers are prone to making the big mistake ... but Michigan hasn't been coming up with interceptions to this point. Winning the turnover battle is directly correlated to winning, and Michigan has a great chance to force some takeaways against Mertz and Co. That'll start with some pass rush up front. Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads the nation with 5.5 sacks, and will be going up against a Wisconsin offensive line that has struggled in pass protection. Senior right tackle Logan Bruss has been very good, with an 83.3 pass-blocking grade, but senior left tackle Tyler Beach has struggled with a team-low 19.1 pass-blocking rating. Both will have to be on the lookout for Hutchinson, who moves around the formation and is tough to track. The Wolverines have totaled just seven sacks on the year, but they'll look to at least make Mertz uncomfortable in the pocket and make bad decisions down field. Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Wisconsin's rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Wisconsin Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Wisconsin Offense Michigan Defense Yards Per Game 203.3 (33rd) 133.3 (57th) Yards Per Carry 4.3 (64th) 3.8 (61st) Touchdowns 5 (89th) 1 (5th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 4.3 (26th) 5.0 (97th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank UW Runners 83rd UW Run Blocking 25th U-M Run Defense 6th U-M Tackling 10th