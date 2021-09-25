First Half Recap, Box Score: Michigan 20, Rutgers 3

Here is a recap of how the half unfolded, with the box score also provided.

Rutgers won the toss and chose to defer. The Wolverines received and started on their own 26-yard line. They drove 74 yards on a whopping 17 plays (two passes and 15 runs), capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins.

Rutgers junior quarterback Noah Vedral picked up a 3rd and 10 on a deep ball to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank that went for 24 yards, keeping the Scarlet Knights' drive alive. Junior quarterback Johnny Langan came in on a 4th and 3, picking up the first down with his legs to extend the possession, before the Scarlet Knights stalled out and settled for a 40-yard field goal to cut into the deficit, 7-3, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines' next drive got going with a 24-yard connection from redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara to sophomore tight end Erick All, who found a soft spot up the seam against the zone defense.

McNamara found freshman Roman Wilson over the middle, before the second-year player raced up the right sideline for a 38-yard gain to the seven-yard line. A horse-collar call brought the ball to the three-yard line, and Haskins punched in his second rushing score of the game on the next play.