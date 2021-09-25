Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football and Rutgers will meet in a battle of two undefeated, 3-0 teams Saturday at The Big House.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color) and Molly ?McGrath (sideline reporter)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights meet for just the eighth time despite both being among college football’s oldest football programs … U-M leads the all-time series, 6-1, and has won six straight … Michigan has won 13 of its last 15 Big Ten openers, and is 49-4 in its first Big Ten game since 1968.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point home favorite over Rutgers, after opening as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 49.5.
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Weather.com projects it to be 64 degrees and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a zero-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the west at 10 mph. It is expected to drop to 60 degrees by 4 p.m.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Chris Balas: Michigan 31, Rutgers 13
John Borton: Michigan 31, Rutgers 17
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Rutgers 10
Doug Skene: Michigan 35, Rutgers 13
Doug Karsch: Michigan 34, Rutgers 10
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Previewing Michigan vs. Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider
• By The Numbers: The Lopsided Series Between Michigan And Rutgers
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Rutgers
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Rutgers
• Michigan's Culture Change Has Happened 'Au Naturel,' But Not By Accident
• Michigan Wolverines Football Notebook: A Positive Sign For Future Offense
• Zak Zinter Describes Playing Offensive Line With A Club On His Hand
Michigan Wolverines Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook