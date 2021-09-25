 Betting Line, How To Watch, TV Channel, Weather, What Time: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football and Rutgers will meet in a battle of two undefeated, 3-0 teams Saturday at The Big House.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 52nd win as U-M's head man last week.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 52nd win as U-M's head man last week. (AP Images)

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Football Intel Before Rutgers Game

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color) and Molly ?McGrath (sideline reporter)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights meet for just the eighth time despite both being among college football’s oldest football programs … U-M leads the all-time series, 6-1, and has won six straight … Michigan has won 13 of its last 15 Big Ten openers, and is 49-4 in its first Big Ten game since 1968.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point home favorite over Rutgers, after opening as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 49.5.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Weather.com projects it to be 64 degrees and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a zero-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the west at 10 mph. It is expected to drop to 60 degrees by 4 p.m.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Chris Balas: Michigan 31, Rutgers 13

John Borton: Michigan 31, Rutgers 17

Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Rutgers 10

Doug Skene: Michigan 35, Rutgers 13

Doug Karsch: Michigan 34, Rutgers 10

Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

• Previewing Michigan vs. Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider

• By The Numbers: The Lopsided Series Between Michigan And Rutgers

• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Rutgers

• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Rutgers

• Michigan's Culture Change Has Happened 'Au Naturel,' But Not By Accident

• Michigan Wolverines Football Notebook: A Positive Sign For Future Offense

• Zak Zinter Describes Playing Offensive Line With A Club On His Hand

Michigan Wolverines Pregame Listening

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}