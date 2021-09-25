Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football and Rutgers will meet in a battle of two undefeated, 3-0 teams Saturday at The Big House. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 52nd win as U-M's head man last week. (AP Images)

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC On The Call: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color) and Molly ?McGrath (sideline reporter) Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. Series Facts: The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights meet for just the eighth time despite both being among college football’s oldest football programs … U-M leads the all-time series, 6-1, and has won six straight … Michigan has won 13 of its last 15 Big Ten openers, and is 49-4 in its first Big Ten game since 1968.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread: Michigan is a 20.5-point home favorite over Rutgers, after opening as a 19-point favorite. Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 49.5.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Weather.com projects it to be 64 degrees and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a zero-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the west at 10 mph. It is expected to drop to 60 degrees by 4 p.m.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Chris Balas: Michigan 31, Rutgers 13 John Borton: Michigan 31, Rutgers 17 Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 31, Rutgers 10 Doug Skene: Michigan 35, Rutgers 13 Doug Karsch: Michigan 34, Rutgers 10 Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

Michigan Wolverines Pregame Listening

