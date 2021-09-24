Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football will play host to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon at The Big House (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Here are five players to keep an eye on during the showdown. RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

Michigan Sophomore TE Erick All

Michigan Wolverines football tight end Erick All has four catches on the season. (AP Images)

All caught three passes for 23 yards in the opener against Western Michigan, but was targeted only once against Washington (no receptions). Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara found him up the seam for a 23-yard gain against Northern Illinois last week, and maybe that'll get the tight end going. He's also coming off his best run blocking game of the year, according to PFF, with some nice blocks on the edge to help spring big runs.

Rutgers Junior S Avery Young

Rutgers Scarlet Knights football defensive back Avery Young converted from cornerback to safety this offseason. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

There has been some chatter in Rutgers circles that Young, a former cornerback, could move back to his old position this week, since freshman starting corner Max Melton has been suspended and the team is thin at the spot. Either way, Young is an impact player on the Scarlet Knight defense, both in the run game and pass game. The 2020 All-Big Ten honorable mention selection has recorded the second-most tackles on the team (18), with one sack and one forced fumble. In coverage, he has yielded two receptions for 26 yards on five targets.

Michigan Redshirt Freshman OLB David Ojabo

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker David Ojabo notched his first career sack Sept. 11 against Washington. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Rutgers offensive will be paying close attention to Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and his whereabouts, but we're imploring fans to keep an eye on redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo, who will line up on the opposite end of the formation. Rutgers has been rotating three players in at the two tackle spots, still trying to figure out the best combination up front, and has struggled, ranking 72nd nationally in pass blocking according to PFF. Their three primary tackles have combined to give up 12 quarterback pressures. The Scarlet Knights will likely at least chip Hutchinson — maybe double team — with a tight end, which could free up Ojabo on the other side.

Rutgers Junior WR Aron Cruickshank

Rutgers Scarlet Knights football wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan head man Jim Harbaugh said this week that the Wolverines will have to stay solid in the kick and punt coverage game, and for good reason. The Wisconsin transfer is averaging a whopping 23.5 yards per punt return, and brought back a punt 62 yards for a touchdown last week against Delaware, which earned him Co-Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He's also returned six kickoffs for 157 yards. In addition, Cruickshank can get it done on offense, with 10 receptions for 72 yards and four rushes for 30 yards on the year.

Michigan Redshirt Freshman QB Cade McNamara

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown 108 career passes without an interception. (USA TODAY Sports Images)