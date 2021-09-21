Michigan QB Cade McNamara: Whatever The Run-To-Pass Ratio Is, 'We're 3-0'

If Michigan football redshirt freshman starting quarterback Cade McNamara is approached with the Wolverines' run-to-pass ratio through three games — the lack of passing has some fans grumbling — he'll give a stat right back: 3-0. That, of course, is the team's record after the non-conference portion of the schedule. It's also ultimately all that matters to the players and coaches in the building. "As we’re studying other teams, as we’re preparing for other teams, we’re prepared to throw the ball and run the ball," McNamara explained of the game plan. "And depending on how the game goes and as we’re exposing some weaknesses in the defense, that can determine the ratio. And whatever the ratio is, we’re 3-0." RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Many Positives Through Three Games RELATED: Turnovers 'Are Like Olive Jars,' More From Michigan Football's Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara led the Maize and Blue from 17 points down to beat Rutgers last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan has run the ball on 75 percent of its offensive snaps for one simple reason: Opposing defenses haven't stopped it to this point. And as head coach Jim Harbaugh has said, the Wolverines aren't there to "stop themselves." The Maize and Blue lead the nation with 350.3 rushing yards per game and 15 touchdowns on the ground, but they've been successful in the pass game when needed as well, with the squad's 176.6 passer rating slotting 13th in the country. McNamara has completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 371 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. As the Wolverines enter Big Ten play beginning Saturday against Rutgers, McNamara offered that there is plenty room for improvement, starting with consistency. He's already seen big strides, including in last Saturday's 63-10 win over Northern Illinois in which they scored on their first nine drives and put up 606 yards of total offense. "Last week, I think we proved we can be really consistent," McNamara said of the step in the right direction. "Our errors were the lowest I think it’s ever been, even in practice. Us continuing to play at that level is going to be huge for us." McNamara said the top aspect of his own game that he's working to improve is better recognizing the adjustments made by defenses, a point of emphasis heading into league play. Having head coach Jim Harbaugh, a former U-M and NFL signal-caller, to help guide him has been a plus, and the same goes for first-year quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. McNamara credits both for aiding his growth.

"Especially with the amount of experience that he had at playing the quarterback position at such a high level, from any of the coaches I’ve ever met in my career, going to him with that with his experience and feeding to me, it’s something I really appreciate," McNamara said of Harbaugh. "I think the two of them really feed off each other great, and I think the addition of Coach Weiss has been nothing but great for the room as well." His job has been made much easier by the offensive line, which has not only helped allow for so much rushing success, but is giving him ample time to let the play develop and cleanly get off throws. Michigan's 68.0 PFF pass blocking grade ranks 36th in the nation, and the line has allowed just one sack. "I don’t think I’ve ever had that much time to throw in my entire career," McNamara said. "In high school, I had more of an undersized line and had to do more with my feet. But last week, being able to sit back in the pocket and take multiple hitches to let the wide receivers get further down field and create more separation, it’s great having that offensive line in front of me. "I’m not used to it at all, actually. I’m used to getting the ball out really fast, and I think that’s a big strength of my game — getting the ball out fast. When we’re doing the competitive periods during practice, me having to get the ball out really fast, with rushers like [redshirt freshman linebacker David] Ojabo and [junior defensive end] Aidan [Hutchinson], these guys getting after me, really keeps me in that motion, making the games almost easier."

