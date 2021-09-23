Michigan's Culture Change Has Happened 'Au Naturel,' But Not By Accident

I'll believe it when I see it. That was the response we got from fans to plenty of articles that quoted players or coaches who talked about a 'new energy' or 'improved culture' during the long Michigan football offseason. Head coach Jim Harbaugh bet on himself in January, signing a contract extension with a lower base salary and laden with incentives, then revamped his coaching staff and recruiting department. Each move, individually, was well-liked by the fan base, but it was still in wait-and-see mode. Fair enough. The Michigan faithful has been around the block, and they've been burned once or twice before. Harbaugh made wholesale changes earlier in his tenure, but the right buttons weren't always pushed. Well, after a lot of waiting, we've finally gotten the chance to see the 2021 version of Michigan football, and let us tell you — it looks nothing like 2020, when the Wolverines went 2-4 after opt-outs and injuries plagued the COVID-shortened season. RELATED: Michigan vs. NIU Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 52nd win as U-M's head man last week. (AP Images)

The stark differences start at the top. Harbaugh has gone back to his roots, putting more into the team and every aspect of it. “Overall, Coach Harbaugh has been more hands on with everything," redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara said recently. "The inspiration he’s showed us this offseason has inspired us. I love being coached by him. He's a great coach." In a way, it feels similar to when he took over the program in 2015, immediately flipping the trajectory and doubling the win total from the year prior. The top difference between Brady Hoke's final team and Harbaugh's first group was that the latter played with more energy, intensity and — most noticeably — physicality. To a man this season, Michigan's players have said that being more physical has been a major point of emphasis, and it's paying off thus far. The Wolverines' offensive line, led by new position coach Sherrone Moore, is much improved, creating massive holes for a rushing attack that leads the nation with 350.3 yards per game. The run schemes are a lot closer to what Harbaugh did at Stanford and in the NFL than they did at the beginning of Josh Gattis' rein as offensive coordinator. Defensively, first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald has his unit mixing up fronts and coverages, confusing opposing quarterbacks and, yes, competing with more physicality. Not only has undefeated Michigan past its first three tests (against Western Michigan, Washington and Northern Illinois), but it has also passed the 'eye test' to this point. Harbaugh has a lot to be proud of when looking back at the non-conference, but the thing he's most pleased with has nothing to do with stats and everything to do with a style of play that has allowed them to have success. "If they can keep playing as hard as they can the way they have been doing on all sides of the ball, there are ways to improve, but good things happen when you play hard," Harbaugh said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Monday. "And have fun. That’s the other thing, too — these guys are having fun. I can see it in their eyes in practice, as well, just a tremendous vibe."

Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Mike Hart is the program's all-time leading rusher. (AP Images)