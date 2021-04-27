The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night, with rounds two and three set to take place Friday evening and the final four rounds slated for Saturday afternoon. There are 11 draft-eligible former Michigan Wolverines hoping to hear their names called this weekend, creating the possibility for yet another Maize and Blue-filled draft. Here are five key questions heading into the draft, including on how high and how many Wolverines will picked, who some potential sleepers could be and more. RELATED: Into The Blue: Is U-M Still In It For Five-Star USC Commit Domani Jackson? RELATED: Re-Ranking U-M's 2016 Recruiting Haul, A Class Loaded With Top-End Talent

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has seen 31 of his Wolverines drafted. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

1. Will Michigan Have A First-Round Pick?

Michigan has had a player selected in the first round in three of the last four NFL Drafts, and it appears that the trend will continue in 2021. Edge defender Kwity Paye has the best chance — by far — to be chosen on Thursday, though it's not entirely impossible that Michigan could see multiple players picked on day one (more on some of those candidates below). It's typical that a defensive end or 'edge' defender will be chosen extremely early in the draft, with a player labeled as one of those positions having been selected within the first five picks in each of the last five drafts. But it doesn't look like that will be the case this year. Paye is considered by many to be the top edge defender heading in, but he's slated as a likely mid-to-late-first-round selection. "Paye has the kind of physical tools that don’t come around every class," wrote PFF's Michael Renner, who agrees that Paye is the best edge out of the crop at his position. "Whether it’s the sub-6.5-second three-cone he ran as a junior or the 36 bench press reps he did at his pro day, Paye is the definition of 'built different.' This season we finally saw him start to put it all together, as his 87.1 pass-rushing grade suggests." Paye is about to see his dreams of playing in the NFL become a reality. His inspirational story was recently chronicled by ESPN.com in a piece that labeled him the NFL Draft's 'most extraordinary prospect,' because of his journey that included making it out of a refugee camp in Sierra Leone to come to America and being raised by a single mother, who made much of his path to stardom possible after escaping a war-torn Liberia. His story is about to be told again on the national stage, and we're not alone in being willing to be that it will be Thursday night.

2. Who Will Be The Second Wolverine To Come Off The Board?

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (AP Images)