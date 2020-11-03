Michigan Wolverines football is looking to recover from a stunning, 27-24, loss to Michigan State last weekend, after the team was favored to win by 21 points. The Maize and Blue are set to travel to take on No. 13 Indiana.

This is the No. 1 question, above any element of the game in which Michigan struggled in last week (there were a lot). Head coach Jim Harbaugh often says, coming off a loss, that the Wolverines "can't let the same team beat us twice." And for the most part, Michigan has done a good job turning momentum around after setbacks, touting an 8-1 record in regular-season contests after a loss during the Harbaugh era.

But this time, it's different. Not only are the Maize and Blue coming off one of the worst losses — considering all circumstances — in recent memory, but Indiana has proven to be a more than formidable opponent in the season's early going, after upsetting Penn State in week one and dominating Rutgers (more so than the 37-21 final score showed) this past weekend.

It's on the coaching staff and the team's leadership to make sure the team goes from one of the lowest points it's ever had to a point where it rises to the occasion against the No. 13 team in the country just seven days later.