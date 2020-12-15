Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M. (AP Images)

Can Michigan keep this game close?

It's never a good sign when this is the No. 1 question heading into the game, but here we are. The Wolverines have suffered several embarrassments so far this season, and the top priority is avoiding another one in the final Big Ten game against a very good Iowa club. The Hawkeyes have a case to be made that they're the best team in the West, after they've won six straight and were one point away from beating Northwestern, the division champions, in October. Michigan, on the other hand, sits at sixth in the East, and drew the short end of the stick with the league moving pieces around to make these matchups. Iowa is a 14-point favorite at home, and while the Hawkeyes aren't worldbeaters, that sounds about right. Michigan has a ton of question marks — which we'll address below — coming off of two weeks without a game due to a COVID outbreak. Three of the Wolverines' four losses have been decided by double digits, including a 17-point setback to Indiana and a 38-point defeat at the hands of Wisconsin. On the flip side, Iowa's margin of victory is 21.9 in its six wins, with it's high-powered offense that ranks second in the Big Ten, averaging 31.8 points per game, having the capability to pull away and blow teams out.

Who will play quarterback for Michigan?

At his Monday press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh dished on saying who the starting quarterback would be, remarking that "the question will be answered on Saturday night." But it's a massive storyline, considering the Wolverines' offense has looked night and day better with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara in the game as opposed to redshirt sophomore Joe Milton. McNamara had the unit humming against Rutgers — scoring 35 points in the final 35 minutes of regulation and winning in triple-overtime — and in the beginning of the Penn State game, before he hurt his shoulder. It was unlikely McNamara would've been able to go against Maryland two weeks back, and he would've been questionable even last week. It's a mystery what his status it now. Ditto Milton, who has been dealing with a hand injury for weeks now. Who starts under center — and how healthy they are — will determine a lot when it comes to how productive the Michigan offense will be against a solid Iowa defense.