Here are five questions we have about the Wolverines this week:

Michigan Wolverines football picked up a much-needed win over Rutgers last week, and is now set up for a Thanksgiving weekend date with 0-5 Penn State.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara was the hero last Saturday night in Piscataway, coming in the game with his team down 17-0 and sparking a comeback victory in triple overtime. He didn't just provide more production from the quarterback spot than redshirt sophomore Joe Milton was giving, but he elevated the play of the entire team and gave the Wolverines a confidence they hadn't shown since the opener at Minnesota.

McNamara's insertion certainly changes the complexion of U-M's team, but by how much, and how will that play out going forward?

The gunslinger from Nevada still has only a small sample size of on-field play, but he appears to have lifted the Wolverines' offense to a new level. U-M scored six touchdowns and attempted two field goals on the 10 drives McNamara was in charge of the offense.

There was concern heading into Rutgers that if U-M won, it would be its last win of the year. With three games left in the regular season, we'll see just how good he is and what the team's ceiling is with him in the game.